Use This Canned Food To Whip Up A Deliciously Easy Pie Crust

Crescent rolls aren't only reserved as a favorite Thanksgiving side dish. No pie shell? No problem! Crescent rolls can also be used to quickly form and bake a delicious pie crust.

Sound tricky? It's actually really easy. First, roll out your dough. You can either separate it into triangles and lay those into the pie dish, then pinch the seams together, or you can simply drop the whole thing in your pan, pinch the seams, and trim the excess. You just need to make sure you give the dough a tight seal, so your pie won't leak later. Then place the dish in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 8 to 10 minutes. You should get a perfectly golden crust, just ready for you to add your filling.

Want to amp up the flavor just a touch? You could also brush some melted butter and vanilla sugar on the crust before you bake. This will add layers of flavor — caramelized sugar and deliciously toasty butter — to your pastry. Of course, this only works for a sweet pie crust. If you're making the crust for a classic chicken pot pie, then just stick to plain butter.