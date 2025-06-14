Use This Canned Food To Whip Up A Deliciously Easy Pie Crust
Crescent rolls aren't only reserved as a favorite Thanksgiving side dish. No pie shell? No problem! Crescent rolls can also be used to quickly form and bake a delicious pie crust.
Sound tricky? It's actually really easy. First, roll out your dough. You can either separate it into triangles and lay those into the pie dish, then pinch the seams together, or you can simply drop the whole thing in your pan, pinch the seams, and trim the excess. You just need to make sure you give the dough a tight seal, so your pie won't leak later. Then place the dish in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 8 to 10 minutes. You should get a perfectly golden crust, just ready for you to add your filling.
Want to amp up the flavor just a touch? You could also brush some melted butter and vanilla sugar on the crust before you bake. This will add layers of flavor — caramelized sugar and deliciously toasty butter — to your pastry. Of course, this only works for a sweet pie crust. If you're making the crust for a classic chicken pot pie, then just stick to plain butter.
What savory and sweet pies work well with crescent roll crust?
Of course, specific pies work best with crescent roll dough. Once fully baked, the shell is flakier, more buttery, and slightly sweeter than a pastry crust. In our interview about using crescent rolls for a quiche crust, chef Scott Groth noted this type of dough best complements a salty filling, so you can better distinguish and appreciate the sweeter crust.
One great way to pair that subtle sweetness with salty ingredients is to make a breakfast pie using crescent roll dough as the crust. Start with a creamy egg filling base and then mix in your favorite savory ingredients: bacon, sausage, ham, spinach or peppers, and cheese!
While breakfast for dinner is always delightful, you could use crescent rolls for a different kind of pie base. That's right: We're talking crescent roll pizza. Bake your crust, layer on your sauce, and then choose your favorite pizza toppings. Pepperoni, olives, and cheese are all salty — and delicious — ingredients to add!
Just because the base is slightly sweet doesn't mean you can't also use it as the base of a dessert pie. You can make the sweetest of sweet treats by pairing it with a dessert superstar like cinnamon roll pie, or your favorite chocolate or fruit filling for an easy apple pie. Add complexity to your base by sprinkling cinnamon or even spreading infused butter — perhaps made with honey or tea — on the dough for even more depth.