Amp Up The Flavor Of Your Baked Goods With A Simple Butter Infusion

From adding citrus zest or switching up flours to sprinkling in malted milk powder, there's no shortage of ways to give depth to baked goods, elevating them from mundane to mouthwatering. According to Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restaurants, one of the easiest ways to add concentrated flavor to your favorite cakes, muffins, or cookies is to use infused butter.

"When it comes to infusing butter, it's definitely worth exploring, especially when there aren't other opportunities to add extra flavor to your recipe," Schlieben told us. "This technique works particularly well for cookies, shortbread, or pound cakes — recipes where the butter takes center stage."

Schlieben also told Food Republic that she added rich flavor to her Earl Grey almond layer cookies by blooming the tea in warm melted butter. She explained that using this method created a far more flavorful result than she could have achieved with dried tea alone, as the heat of the butter brought out the tea's taste. Plus, by infusing the butter instead of adding brewed tea, she avoided having to adjust the recipe to account for extra liquid. Even if you're not a seasoned baker crafting treats from scratch, you can still use Schlieben's advice to dress up boxed mixes with infused butter.