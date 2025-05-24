This One Canned Shortcut Will Change The Way You Make Pizza Forever

Refrigerated cans of instant crescent rolls are readily available in supermarkets, and they're handy for churning out a quick bread option to accompany meals. But did you know the contents of those fun, popping cans are good for so much more? Canned crescent rolls can double as a quick and easy quiche crust, and they also serve as the foundation for sweet and simple three-ingredient breakfast rollups. These handy, ready-made dough pieces can even revolutionize the way you make pizza.

When individual segments of packaged crescent dough are rolled up per the package instructions, they look like croissants (which is the intended appearance). But have you ever noticed what they look like in their unrolled form? Those little triangles resemble wedges of pizza dough — and that's exactly where their function as pizza crust begins.

The next time you're preparing to make a homemade pizza, try the super-simple shortcut of using canned crescents for the base, rather than creating a from-scratch dough or using a mix. Instead of rolling up the dough triangles, lay them out side by side on your pizza stone or baking pan, pointed ends toward the center, until they form a pizza-like circle. From there, simply top them with sauce, cheese, and your favorite fixings, and bake according to the package instructions. For making pizza, it just doesn't get much easier!