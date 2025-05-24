This One Canned Shortcut Will Change The Way You Make Pizza Forever
Refrigerated cans of instant crescent rolls are readily available in supermarkets, and they're handy for churning out a quick bread option to accompany meals. But did you know the contents of those fun, popping cans are good for so much more? Canned crescent rolls can double as a quick and easy quiche crust, and they also serve as the foundation for sweet and simple three-ingredient breakfast rollups. These handy, ready-made dough pieces can even revolutionize the way you make pizza.
When individual segments of packaged crescent dough are rolled up per the package instructions, they look like croissants (which is the intended appearance). But have you ever noticed what they look like in their unrolled form? Those little triangles resemble wedges of pizza dough — and that's exactly where their function as pizza crust begins.
The next time you're preparing to make a homemade pizza, try the super-simple shortcut of using canned crescents for the base, rather than creating a from-scratch dough or using a mix. Instead of rolling up the dough triangles, lay them out side by side on your pizza stone or baking pan, pointed ends toward the center, until they form a pizza-like circle. From there, simply top them with sauce, cheese, and your favorite fixings, and bake according to the package instructions. For making pizza, it just doesn't get much easier!
Crescent rolls are the perfect base for any type of pizza
The buttery goodness of refrigerated crescent rolls provides a flaky, savory crust that is light and delicious. If you want the wedges to look even more like pizza, you can roll the edges of the dough pieces to mimic a crust (sprinkle some cheese inside if you like it stuffed!). You can also press the edges up against the sides of a pie plate to achieve a more defined effect.
Crescent rolls can form the foundation for any type of pizza. From Hawaiian to classic pepperoni, any of your favorite toppings can adorn this easy-to-make pie. The same goes for sauces — tomato, Alfredo, barbecue. Top it all off with your favorite cheese to create both beloved recipes and new inventions.
This hack also works especially well for dishes like breakfast pizza. The crescents serve as a perfect vehicle for country gravy, which can be used in place of traditional tomato-based pizza sauce for a mock biscuits-and-gravy foundation. Pile on cheese, sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs for a truly scrumptious brunch dish.
You can also take a dessert pizza approach with your crescent roll crust. Sprinkle on brown sugar and top with apples and cinnamon, or pop open a can of cherry pie filling and swirl on frosting once it's done baking. There are so many delicious directions you can take with a crescent roll pizza crust — all of them worth exploring.