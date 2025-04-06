The Popular Canned Food That Doubles As A Quick & Easy Quiche Crust

A quiche is the quintessential breakfast version of a pie. Typically, the standard quiche uses a traditional pie crust as the base layer. However, Food Republic reached out to chef Scott Groth at I'd Rather Be A Chef, who speaks on another option that is easy and flavorful. This idea — canned crescent rolls.

Groth says, "The crescent rolls bake up light and fluffy, which is really appealing compared to traditional pie crusts." Groth explains that "the buttery and almost sweet flavor pairs well with many quiche ingredients." Imagine the sweet nostalgic taste of the rolls and how well it goes with deliciously salty breakfast meats (think this herby, savory pancetta and cilantro quiche.)

Furthermore, using crescent rolls allows a bit of flexibility when it comes to the shape of the quiche. Groth shares, "because the rolls come in a triangular form, they work perfectly with a pie pan, tarte pan or you can use them in a non-traditional [quiche] pan like a brownie pan." Take creative liberty and make an entire sheet pan of quiche by pressing the rolls into the dish and slightly up the edges; perfect for brunches where you can serve the eggy delight in squares.