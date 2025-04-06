The Popular Canned Food That Doubles As A Quick & Easy Quiche Crust
A quiche is the quintessential breakfast version of a pie. Typically, the standard quiche uses a traditional pie crust as the base layer. However, Food Republic reached out to chef Scott Groth at I'd Rather Be A Chef, who speaks on another option that is easy and flavorful. This idea — canned crescent rolls.
Groth says, "The crescent rolls bake up light and fluffy, which is really appealing compared to traditional pie crusts." Groth explains that "the buttery and almost sweet flavor pairs well with many quiche ingredients." Imagine the sweet nostalgic taste of the rolls and how well it goes with deliciously salty breakfast meats (think this herby, savory pancetta and cilantro quiche.)
Furthermore, using crescent rolls allows a bit of flexibility when it comes to the shape of the quiche. Groth shares, "because the rolls come in a triangular form, they work perfectly with a pie pan, tarte pan or you can use them in a non-traditional [quiche] pan like a brownie pan." Take creative liberty and make an entire sheet pan of quiche by pressing the rolls into the dish and slightly up the edges; perfect for brunches where you can serve the eggy delight in squares.
Things to consider before using crescent rolls
Scott Groth's only concerns to using crescent rolls for quiche are that "there are about 40 ingredients, most with names I can't pronounce, used to make these rolls." While a traditional pastry crust needs only eggs, flour, water, salt and butter. That said, there are many times when it's perfectly okay to embrace tips and tricks that make entertaining much less complicated. After all, Groth also explains how using the rolls as a crust is "really a great way to save time in the kitchen as compared to making a quiche crust from scratch." This way, you have time to create the full English breakfast quiche, or turn a rosemary and olive frittata recipe into a quiche with this easy crust.
Before heading into the baking process, Groth divulges how "the crust can puff up significantly, reducing the room left for all the fillings." Pre-bake the crescent roll crust as a simple solution to ensure even baking and adequate fillings. This typically takes around 8 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's baked and de-puffed, you can pour in your mixture before baking again.
Some of the delicious combinations Groth suggests complement the sweet rolls. He shares that "because of the slight sweetness of the crust, salty ingredients tend to work best. Think about crumbled breakfast sausage, cooked bacon lardons, pan-browned diced ham," or "add in some cooked and buttered broccoli, cheddar cheese, and green onions for a delightful and easy to make quiche brunch."