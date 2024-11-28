Make Store Bought Pie Crust Taste Homemade With One Easy Addition
What's better than a fresh slice of warm pie? The answer: not much. While a purely homemade pie is downright delicious, it takes a lot of work if you plan to make every component from scratch. If you're too busy to make a buttery, flaky pie crust, cut out the messy baking and opt for a store-bought crust that you can jazz up with tips from Jennifer Boggiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Heilala Vanilla. Food Republic asked the trusted vanilla aficionado for advice on sprucing up a bland crust.
Boggiss told us, "If you want to make a store-bought pie crust taste a little more homemade, try brushing it with melted butter and sprinkling vanilla sugar on top before baking — it adds a lovely flavor and a bit of sparkle." Heilala Vanilla acknowledges that there's no better ingredient than pure vanilla to elevate every dish — including pies. Selecting a high-quality product is the key to getting that sweet, floral, and lush flavor.
To improve your pie crust, Boggiss and her team believe in using the finest bean-to-bottle extract to let the true aromas shine. You can either toss a few drops with white granulated sugar or split open a fresh vanilla bean and use the seeds inside. Once you've settled on your selection, melt some butter, brush it on top of your assembled pie, then sprinkle on the vanilla sugar to your liking before letting it bake. When you pull it out of the oven, you'll immediately notice a beautiful, crackly crust of caramelized sugar and toasted butter flavor that makes your treat taste homemade.
Other additions for store-bought pie crust
While a sweet, crunchy vanilla topping is a go-to way to kick up your pie, other additions can provide a similar customized flair that makes guests think your dessert is 100% made from scratch. One trick is to brush the top crust with a beaten egg or heavy cream before baking. This provides a slight sheen to the pie and helps to moisten the top, which tends to dry out.
Another expert tip from Jennifer Boggiss to impart more flavor to your crust is to gently knead the dough with some citrus zest, creating pops of fresh flavor. You could also stir in a tablespoon of orange zest into your vanilla sugar before applying it to the crust, for a sweet and fragrant taste that complements berry pies with a refreshing zing. You can also incorporate a few sprinkles of your favorite spices into the store-bought pie dough. Boggiss recommends adding a touch of cinnamon, perfect for bringing out the warm spices in a classic apple pie and providing that extra hint of from-scratch taste. You could also go for a cardamom-dusted pastry for a floral finish.
For savory recipes, like a chicken pot pie, consider crushing dried rosemary and tossing it with melted butter. Brush this mix on top to provide your dinner with a lovely, unique, herbal touch. Whether you go with Boggiss' suggestions or get more adventurous with your store-bought pie crust, she notes that "These little tweaks make all the difference!"