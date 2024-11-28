What's better than a fresh slice of warm pie? The answer: not much. While a purely homemade pie is downright delicious, it takes a lot of work if you plan to make every component from scratch. If you're too busy to make a buttery, flaky pie crust, cut out the messy baking and opt for a store-bought crust that you can jazz up with tips from Jennifer Boggiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Heilala Vanilla. Food Republic asked the trusted vanilla aficionado for advice on sprucing up a bland crust.

Boggiss told us, "If you want to make a store-bought pie crust taste a little more homemade, try brushing it with melted butter and sprinkling vanilla sugar on top before baking — it adds a lovely flavor and a bit of sparkle." Heilala Vanilla acknowledges that there's no better ingredient than pure vanilla to elevate every dish — including pies. Selecting a high-quality product is the key to getting that sweet, floral, and lush flavor.

To improve your pie crust, Boggiss and her team believe in using the finest bean-to-bottle extract to let the true aromas shine. You can either toss a few drops with white granulated sugar or split open a fresh vanilla bean and use the seeds inside. Once you've settled on your selection, melt some butter, brush it on top of your assembled pie, then sprinkle on the vanilla sugar to your liking before letting it bake. When you pull it out of the oven, you'll immediately notice a beautiful, crackly crust of caramelized sugar and toasted butter flavor that makes your treat taste homemade.