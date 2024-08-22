The Best Way To Microwave Leftovers So There's No Cold Center

We've all been there: You're reheating leftovers in the microwave, expecting a warm meal to come forth, only to take the first bite and find it disappointedly cold. Properly heating leftovers can be tricky, especially as we try to get the food to taste the same as when it was freshly made.

It's all about how you arrange the food, however. Instead of piling everything in the middle of the plate, spread the food in a ring, leaving the center empty. This simple trick allows your microwave to evenly hit all corners of your meal, reducing the chance of undesired cold spots.

First, start by placing your food in a circle around the edge of the plate, ensuring it's evenly spread out. Cover it with a microwave-safe lid to lock in steam, which will also promote uniform heating. Also, stir halfway through the cooking time to further distribute heat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), it's important to reheat food to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure no harmful bacteria are left; using a food thermometer can help you discern when it's reached this temp.