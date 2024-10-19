How Long Does Marsala Wine Last, Opened And Unopened?
Many people think of marsala wine only for cooking, but high-quality marsala is a true pleasure to drink. To ensure it lasts as long as possible, you want to store it correctly. A Sicilian fortified wine, marsala is made by adding a distilled grape spirit, usually brandy, to increase the alcohol content. The higher alcohol content — usually between 15 and 20% compared to regular wine's average of 12% — extends the bottle's life. The same applies to other fortified wines like sherry and port.
How long a bottle of marsala lasts varies significantly depending on whether the bottle is opened or unopened. An unopened, properly stored bottle of drinking marsala can last for many years. However, many experts emphasize that the wine is at its best — meaning its complexity, flavors, and aroma — between two to five years after purchase.
An opened bottle is another story entirely. With optimal storage practices, it can last four to six months. Still, that's a far cry from unfortified wines, which usually can't last more than two to five days. Marsala labeled as cooking wine is not meant for drinking; once opened, it can still last up to a year thanks to added salt and preservatives.
Here are the best ways to store marsala properly
For unopened bottles, heat and light are your enemies. Store these bottles in a dark, cool location (around 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit). If your bottle has a cork, laying it on its side will prevent the cork from drying out. For opened bottles, air also becomes a factor. Once the wine is exposed to air, its flavors and aromas begin to break down in a process called oxidation.
To get rid of as much air as possible, you can use a vacuum pump designed to prevent oxidation. These tools sound fancy, but some options — we like the Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump — retail for under $15. After that, store the bottle in the refrigerator to protect it from heat and light. To identify whether your bottle of marsala has spoiled, a quick smell and taste test will answer your question. If the scent is off-putting — sometimes described as funky — and the flavor is flat or, more obviously, tastes like vinegar, it's time to toss it.
All that is to say, don't open your wine and forget about it. Marsala can be enjoyed before or after dinner, in cocktails, and to elevate classic recipes like chicken scaloppine with marsala and mushrooms. If you store it properly, marsala is one wine you can sip with confidence for months after opening, and for years if left unopened.