How Long Does Marsala Wine Last, Opened And Unopened?

Many people think of marsala wine only for cooking, but high-quality marsala is a true pleasure to drink. To ensure it lasts as long as possible, you want to store it correctly. A Sicilian fortified wine, marsala is made by adding a distilled grape spirit, usually brandy, to increase the alcohol content. The higher alcohol content — usually between 15 and 20% compared to regular wine's average of 12% — extends the bottle's life. The same applies to other fortified wines like sherry and port.

How long a bottle of marsala lasts varies significantly depending on whether the bottle is opened or unopened. An unopened, properly stored bottle of drinking marsala can last for many years. However, many experts emphasize that the wine is at its best — meaning its complexity, flavors, and aroma — between two to five years after purchase.

An opened bottle is another story entirely. With optimal storage practices, it can last four to six months. Still, that's a far cry from unfortified wines, which usually can't last more than two to five days. Marsala labeled as cooking wine is not meant for drinking; once opened, it can still last up to a year thanks to added salt and preservatives.