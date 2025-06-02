Experts Reveal The Cuts Of Steak You Should Always Marinate Before Grilling & How To Do It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does anything scream summer more than a backyard grill sizzling with meat? From tailgates to Tuesday night dinners, the grill is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while preparing a meal. It is also the best way to get a great sear without setting off your smoke alarms. Not every cut of meat can stand up to the heat, though. Many cuts of steak benefit from a little marination before they hit the grill.

Marinating a steak does two things: It salts the meat all the way through and adds additional flavors to the meat's exterior. The salt components of a marinade also help the meat stay juicy after high-heat cooking. This is why marinating is such a great move for steaks you plan to grill.

There are a couple of ways your marinade could go wrong, though. So we spoke to chefs and beef experts chef Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen, rancher Justin Owens, owner of Manzo Piedmontese, and chef Mike Tsarnas of Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse to get the goods on marinating steaks to grill. Let's explore the best cuts to marinate, how long to marinate, the best marinade compositions, and expert-recommended techniques and tools to make you a grill master.