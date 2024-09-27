What's The Best Cut Of Steak For Fajitas?

Now that you know the best cut of steak to use, it's important to have some other tricks up your sleeve to make flavorful fajitas. One of the most crucial steps is to properly marinate your meat. While how long it marinates matters (a good ballpark is between three and 10 hours), it's just as vital to ensure you're using the right ingredients.

For the best result, your marinade should include oil, acid, and salt at the very minimum. Each ingredient helps your steak in its own way — oil distributes flavor by coating the meat, acid tenderizes it, and salt ensures the flavors can penetrate deeply. To hit all these notes, a good mojo marinade can work beautifully for fajitas, thanks to its classic ingredients like cumin, lime, and cilantro, which complement fajitas perfectly.

Additionally, make sure that you aren't overcooking your meat. For fajitas, aim for a cook between rare and medium-rare to achieve the best and most flavorful result. When ready, cut the meat thinly, and against the grain, for the most tender slices. When it's time to serve, you might be debating whether to use flour or corn tortillas. For fajitas, opt for flour tortillas, as they hold up better to the heavy, juicy fillings. If you want to go the extra mile, you can even make restaurant-quality flour tortillas at home.