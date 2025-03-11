How Long Does It Take To Grill Flank Steak?
When you're looking for a versatile beef that ranks as one of the most affordable, flank steak is a surefire winner. However, overcooking it can be an issue since it tends to be among the leaner cuts of beef. To find out exactly how long to leave a flank steak on the grill for the juiciest results, Food Republic spoke with Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.
"Flank steak usually takes about four to five minutes per side on a very hot grill between 400-450 degrees," Shoults said. "The best method of checking to see when a flank steak is done is by using the meat thermometer." He continued and told us, "I recommend taking the steak off a few minutes before it reaches the desired level of cooking. It will continue to cook even after it's pulled right off the grill."
Shoults' guidelines for temperature take into account that carryover cooking. For rare, aim for 125 to 135 degrees; for medium rare, you'll want it to clock in between 135 and 145 degrees, and for medium well, it should be 145 to 155 degrees. If you're aiming for well done, the thermometer should read between 155 and 165 degrees. Of course, if you prefer a different level of doneness, you'll need to cook it a little longer to achieve the desired internal temperature.
How to prepare flank steak for grilling
Robbie Shoults also explained that marinating a flank steak is the number one way to get the best results. "This process helps tenderize the meat and adds a ton of flavor," he said. "You can even poke holes directly into the steak with the tip of your knife or a fork, which helps the marinade reach inside the muscle fibers and enhance the flavor throughout."
To make the marinade, Shoults recommended using a fat like olive oil. Then, add a bit of acidity with citrus, depth with red wine, and some umami with Worcestershire or soy sauce. A drizzle of Dijon mustard can bring a little zing to the table, and you can round it all out with seasonings like garlic and black pepper.
However, he also said you can swap any of those for your favorite flavors, too. Once you've made the marinade, all you need to do is cover the steak and refrigerate it for at least two to six hours. You can even leave it in the marinade overnight — but be sure to avoid letting it sit for too long, which can lead to steak that's too soft and mushy.
Once you've grilled up your perfectly seasoned and juicy flank steak, don't skip the most important step – letting it rest. Then, slice it against the grain and use it anything from fajitas and quesadillas or hearty salads to beef and broccoli that tastes just like your favorite takeout version.