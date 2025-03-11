How Long Does It Take To Grill Flank Steak?

When you're looking for a versatile beef that ranks as one of the most affordable, flank steak is a surefire winner. However, overcooking it can be an issue since it tends to be among the leaner cuts of beef. To find out exactly how long to leave a flank steak on the grill for the juiciest results, Food Republic spoke with Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.

"Flank steak usually takes about four to five minutes per side on a very hot grill between 400-450 degrees," Shoults said. "The best method of checking to see when a flank steak is done is by using the meat thermometer." He continued and told us, "I recommend taking the steak off a few minutes before it reaches the desired level of cooking. It will continue to cook even after it's pulled right off the grill."

Shoults' guidelines for temperature take into account that carryover cooking. For rare, aim for 125 to 135 degrees; for medium rare, you'll want it to clock in between 135 and 145 degrees, and for medium well, it should be 145 to 155 degrees. If you're aiming for well done, the thermometer should read between 155 and 165 degrees. Of course, if you prefer a different level of doneness, you'll need to cook it a little longer to achieve the desired internal temperature.