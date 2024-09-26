The American Origins Of London Broil Steak
Don't be too terribly surprised, but the London broil steak doesn't come from London — nor is it even a specific cut of steak. When the term "London broil" first spread through America, it referred to a lean cut of beef, like flank steak or round, tenderized with a marinade before cooked under a broiler and sliced against the grain.
The reasoning behind calling it a "London" broil is unclear but some theorize that it was meant to add gravitas to an inexpensive cut of beef. While we may never know if this name was just a clever marketing scheme, James Beard thought London broil steaks were first seen in early 20th-century Philadelphia (via Cook's Info).
Around this time, trade infrastructure for butchers in America was booming. It was increasingly common to see cuts of meat specific to certain parts of the country being sold elsewhere. This led to naming cuts based on where they were first popularized such as St. Louis spare ribs, Boston butt, and the New York strip, so it's possible the London broil capitalized on this trend.
The average American couldn't afford beef cuts that were tender when raw, like ribeye, so they turned to tough cuts they could tenderize with effort. An acidic marinade breaks down muscle fibers, and cutting against a meat's grain shortens those fibers, making chewing much easier. Overall, a London broil offered the value of an inexpensive, large piece of protein that worked well with standard American tenderizing tricks.
Modern American preparations of London broil
There is still some debate about what cut of meat to use for a London broil. It's a flexible dish, so knowing the best cuts of steak and how to cook them is important to get a good result. However, most London broils you see in the supermarket come from the round, the strong back leg of a cow. The best ones are cut from the top round, which sits just below the rump.
Even the best top round is still quite tough, so the tradition of marinating a London broil is still alive and well. However, slow cooking is the best method for tender round steak. While it has little fat, breaking down all those connective fibers with low and slow heat extracts tons of extra flavor.
If you like your meat with a bit of chew to it, there's nothing wrong with a hot grill or broiler. This method ensures a lovely, flavorful crust and a juicy center perfect for a London broil with creamy horseradish sauce. Such a recipe is especially great if you choose flank or flat iron steak as your beef — both cuts do well with high temperatures. Keep in mind that if you choose this method, an acidic marinade is much more important to ensure the meat doesn't stay too tough.