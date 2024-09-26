The American Origins Of London Broil Steak

Don't be too terribly surprised, but the London broil steak doesn't come from London — nor is it even a specific cut of steak. When the term "London broil" first spread through America, it referred to a lean cut of beef, like flank steak or round, tenderized with a marinade before cooked under a broiler and sliced against the grain.

The reasoning behind calling it a "London" broil is unclear but some theorize that it was meant to add gravitas to an inexpensive cut of beef. While we may never know if this name was just a clever marketing scheme, James Beard thought London broil steaks were first seen in early 20th-century Philadelphia (via Cook's Info).

Around this time, trade infrastructure for butchers in America was booming. It was increasingly common to see cuts of meat specific to certain parts of the country being sold elsewhere. This led to naming cuts based on where they were first popularized such as St. Louis spare ribs, Boston butt, and the New York strip, so it's possible the London broil capitalized on this trend.

The average American couldn't afford beef cuts that were tender when raw, like ribeye, so they turned to tough cuts they could tenderize with effort. An acidic marinade breaks down muscle fibers, and cutting against a meat's grain shortens those fibers, making chewing much easier. Overall, a London broil offered the value of an inexpensive, large piece of protein that worked well with standard American tenderizing tricks.