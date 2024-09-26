The Differences Between Bulgogi And Kalbi, 2 Popular Korean Dishes

When it comes to Korean cuisine, bulgogi and kalbi (also known as galbi) are two of the most popular grilled dishes falling under the category of gui. While both are marinated and cooked over fire — whether on a grill, wok, or large skillet — the main difference lies in the cut and type of meat used. "Galbi" literally translates to "rib" in Korean, and, as the name suggests, this dish is typically made with bone-in beef short ribs.

In Southern California, the ribs are often cut across the bone, which leaves small, flat attached pieces. However, in traditional Korean preparation, the meat is cut alongside the rib bone. This results in thicker, chunkier pieces perfect for gnawing. Bulgogi, on the other hand, translates to "fire meat" and is most commonly made with ribeye that's thinly-sliced (so thin it's almost shaved). Though grilling is the most popular method, both kalbi and bulgogi can be prepared in other traditional ways, such as galbijjim and bulgogijjim, which are braised dishes using different cuts of beef cooked in a seasoned broth (-jjim refers to the cooking method of steaming or boiling.

Both dishes are staples of Korean BBQ that are typically served along with the indulgent smorgasbord known as a banchan spread: a selection of small side dishes like kimchi, blanched or pickled vegetables, and steamed egg. These are not appetizers but are enjoyed throughout the meal, each offering distinct flavors and textures that make them must-try experiences for any food lover.