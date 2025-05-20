The Best Cut Of Meat For Mouthwatering Carne Asada

One of the first things to consider when making your carne asada is a marinade. While recipes vary, Mike Saperstein emphasized keeping it simple: "orange juice, lime, garlic, oil, and a little soy or Maggi for umami" is all you need. The acidity in the citrus tenderizes the meat while infusing it with vibrant flavor; just be wary of adding too much acid to your marinade. If you want a perfectly grilled skirt steak, then aim for one tablespoon of acid per pound. For the best results, Saperstein recommended marinating overnight, though even two to four hours will do the trick.

Once you're ready to grill your skirt steak, it's all about speed and heat. "Grill it hard and fast over high heat to get a char without overcooking the inside," Saperstein explained. Let the strips cook undisturbed for about three to five minutes per side, until a deep brown sear develops. After your meat has briefly rested, it may be tempting to just dig in. However, there is a right and wrong way to cut skirt steak, so don't rush when it's time to slice. "The key is slicing it thin against the grain — that's what makes it tender," Saperstein emphasized. "With skirt steak, grain direction is everything. Slice it wrong and it'll chew like a boot."

Finish your carne asada with toppings that complement the steak's flavor, such as pickled onions, fresh cilantro, or your favorite chipotle salsa recipe. You can even top your steak with a creamy guacamole to round out the bold flavors.