The Best Cut Of Meat For Mouthwatering Carne Asada
From the best cut of meat to use for beef stroganoff to the best cut for steak tartare, every dish has its ideal cut of meat. When it comes to carne asada, few cuts deliver like skirt steak. This traditional Mexican grilled steak is known for its bold, smoky flavor and charred exterior, and skirt steak checks every box for achieving that perfect bite. To learn what makes it so special, Food Republic spoke with Mike Saperstein, Owner and Head of Culinary Operations at Sunshine Provisions.
"[Skirt steak has] got a ton of flavor thanks to its marbling and loose grain structure, which soaks up marinade like a sponge," he explained. "It's also super thin — so it cooks and develops a perfect char." That thinness makes it an ideal taco or burrito filling, but it's equally delicious served alongside rice, beans, and sauteed vegetables. The real magic, though, is in the meat's flavor. "It's one of those cuts that tastes more expensive than it is," Saperstein said, noting how the citrus-forward marinade and charred exterior bring out a smoky, deeply beefy flavor that defines great carne asada.
How to achieve the perfect carne asada
One of the first things to consider when making your carne asada is a marinade. While recipes vary, Mike Saperstein emphasized keeping it simple: "orange juice, lime, garlic, oil, and a little soy or Maggi for umami" is all you need. The acidity in the citrus tenderizes the meat while infusing it with vibrant flavor; just be wary of adding too much acid to your marinade. If you want a perfectly grilled skirt steak, then aim for one tablespoon of acid per pound. For the best results, Saperstein recommended marinating overnight, though even two to four hours will do the trick.
Once you're ready to grill your skirt steak, it's all about speed and heat. "Grill it hard and fast over high heat to get a char without overcooking the inside," Saperstein explained. Let the strips cook undisturbed for about three to five minutes per side, until a deep brown sear develops. After your meat has briefly rested, it may be tempting to just dig in. However, there is a right and wrong way to cut skirt steak, so don't rush when it's time to slice. "The key is slicing it thin against the grain — that's what makes it tender," Saperstein emphasized. "With skirt steak, grain direction is everything. Slice it wrong and it'll chew like a boot."
Finish your carne asada with toppings that complement the steak's flavor, such as pickled onions, fresh cilantro, or your favorite chipotle salsa recipe. You can even top your steak with a creamy guacamole to round out the bold flavors.