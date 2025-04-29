11 Ways To Make Matcha Without A Whisk
Matcha powder is a very versatile substance, often wielded for everything from dying boxed cake mixes to flavoring overnight oats. Although such uses as these are fantastic, sometimes you just want to enjoy a classic cup of matcha in all its plain earthy, frothy glory. Unfortunately, making matcha is not as straightforward as preparing other teas. While most other teas are an infusion, matcha is a suspension, therefore requiring a little more work to prepare. Infusion teas involve steeping the leaves in water before removing them, as done with a tea bag. But with suspension teas like matcha, the leaf particles remain suspended in the tea, consequently requiring a different process to ensure they blend without clumping up. For matcha green tea, the traditional method involves whisking the mixture with a bamboo whisk known as a chasen. Yet not everyone has such a precise tool on hand.
Even if you do have this particular item, sometimes whisking just is not an option for you — especially if your chasen got a little moldy due to improper cleaning (yikes). Although preparation with a wooden whisk is for sure preferred, there are plenty of other ways to achieve that signature green froth and creamy texture that a proper mug of matcha truly deserves. Whether you simply lost that matcha whisk in the back of the kitchen drawer, your new puppy decided to turn it into a novel chew toy, or you are just getting into the matcha world and want to try making it at home first to see if you like it before you invest in all the tools like the chasen, there are plenty of substitutes likely lurking in your cabinets to use in place of this delicate item. You only need to take a peek around the kitchen to find something just as suitable, and your matcha will be perfectly delicious.
Substitute a handheld frother
A handheld frother, whether it is electric or battery operated, is a convenient tool to have in the kitchen. It takes up very little space, unlike larger milk frothing jugs. The rapid spinning of a frother will give you a texture very similar to using a chasen. Because it is such a speedy process and requires less manual labor than a chasen, many people opt for using a handheld frother in place of a whisk even if they do have a traditional bamboo one in their kitchen. Additionally, using a cordless handheld frother is a quick and portable way to lend matcha a nice froth, making it an ideal tool to savor freshly-made matcha at work or on vacation.
To prepare matcha with the help of a handheld frother, first select a tall glass or deep bowl to avoid having any liquid spill out of the vessel. Next, sift the matcha powder into the container and add water (either hot or cold will work, though hot may give you the most seamless and smooth results). Place the frother into the mix and froth it up for 15 to 30 seconds, moving the frother in a circle around the vessel until all clumps have dissolved and the matcha is smooth and aerated. If desired, you can froth your milk separately to then add to your matcha and make a matcha latte. Yum.
Bust out a countertop blender
Almost everyone has a blender somewhere in their kitchen or pantry. Little known to many, these appliances can whip up a great cup of matcha — albeit a large one. Using a countertop blender is a fantastic choice if you are making a larger amount of matcha for you and your matcha-loving friends or planning on combining it with additional ingredients such as protein powder. To make matcha in a countertop blender, simply add matcha powder, water, and any additions or sweeteners, and then blend the medley on high until well mixed (for usually around a minute). Feel free to experiment with different ingredients when using a blender, like adding ice or frozen fruit.
Are you looking for an extra nutrition boost? Consider going the full-on smoothie route, adding a vitamin-dense boost in the form of spinach, mango, or kale. The flavors of coconut, whether in shaved form or coconut milk, help balance the earthiness of matcha. A little splash of vanilla can also enhance the sweetness. For an extra-creamy drink, add fruits like avocado or banana for a matcha beverage with a thicker, but still velvety, consistency. You can also add a pinch of ginger, turmeric, or even toss in a few sliced almonds to create a different texture.
Make use of that martini shaker
Do you like your matcha served chilled? You can try preparing it in a martini shaker, as is done with many matcha martinis you may have encountered in the wild before. Adding any alcohol to the mix is entirely optional. A cocktail shaker is a great method to make a cold matcha, aerating the matcha through vigorous shaking, even if the only liquids you add are water or milk. Just load your cocktail shaker with ice cubes, add sifted matcha and your desired liquid, and then give it a stiff shaking at a 90-degree angle for around 20 seconds.
Are you looking to enjoy your matcha at the end of the day? Break out that martini shaker and make an authentic matcha martini with gin and vermouth. The earthy qualities of matcha actually pair quite well with the herbal notes usually found in gin. You should Bbe sure to strain the mix into a martini glass and garnish the drink with a lemon twist for the full effect that will send things to a new level.
Craft a matcha simple syrup
A great technique to prevent any powder from clumping when water is introduced is to mix it with a granular-type ingredient, such as sugar or salt. While salt would definitely detract from the taste of your matcha tea, sugar pairs really nicely in small doses, mellowing the more bitter notes that some lower quality matcha powders can have. To use this method, you should first mix the matcha with granulated sugar to help separate the powder. Place in a small saucepan and add water, warming it over low or medium heat and continuously stirring until the sugar and powder dissolve into a syrupy mix. Like with any simple syrup, use equal parts of sugar and water. Once your matcha simple syrup is prepared, simply add hot water to create a comforting matcha tea.
You will likely end up with more simple syrup than needed for a single cup of matcha, so be sure to store the mixture in a glass container once it cools, and remember to keep it refrigerated. The mixture should keep for as long as a week. What are other ways can you use up this vibrant simple syrup? Consider stirring some into seltzer or try utilizing your new creation in those aforementioned cocktails to lend a some color to your next mint-flavored grasshopper.
Use a milk frothing jug
Did you think your electric milk frother was only for frothing milk? Despite what the name implies, milk frothing jugs can froth much more than dairy, helping to oxygenate other liquids like bourbon or make an exceptional hot chocolate. Using an electric milk frother can result in a matcha latte that is wonderfully smooth and creamy. While handheld frothers excel at portability, standing milk frothers have the added benefit of automating the frothing action and heating your drink for you. To use a milk frothing jug, simply pour in your chosen milk, like oat milk or skim milk, turn the machine on, and add the matcha and any sweeteners to the mix as it spins.
After you let that extraordinary appliance work its magic, decant into a cup, add any desired sweeteners (think vanilla syrup or honey), and drink in that matcha sensation. You can add a variety of different types of milk to your matcha latte when using a standing frother. Oat milk will yield one of the richest lattes, but almond milk can imbue it with a lovely nuttiness. Coconut milk will add sweetness, but it really will not froth as well as other options. Dairy milk is also a perfectly acceptable choice for a classic option.
Whip it with a stand mixer or hand mixer
To those hoping to craft a velvety matcha but lacking a whisk, try employing a hand mixer or stand mixer. This same technique is often utilized to froth milk by those lacking a more conventional frothing tool, lending milk a wonderful creamy texture. Simply affix the whisk attachment to your mixer, add sifted matcha and hot water to the attached bowl or another a heat-safe container, and just let that nifty appliance aerate the brew until your desired frothy texture is achieved.
Looking to make a matcha latte? Simply warm your chosen milk on the stovetop or in the microwave, then add in place of water. If harnessing a hand mixer, be sure to fully submerge the whisk in the bowl when agitating and continue to move the whisk attachment throughout the mixture to achieve a smooth consistency. As when using a blender, this technique is best undertaken when whipping up larger quantities of matcha, given the size of the bowl you will need to use.
Shake it in a jar
Even if all you possess to your name is a jar and a lid, you have a way to make matcha. Using a jar applies the same technique as with a cocktail shaker, making it an effortless tool to craft a sensational matcha — the only difference is that you do not need any fancy equipment. As long as you are willing to put a little muscle into the process, this is an ideal method for those lacking any kitchen gadgets, as the intense shaking motion should result in a nice foamy layer atop the matcha.
For the best results, use a clear jar so you can visually see if all the little green lumps have dissolved and sift the powder before adding. Just grab a clean jar, add sifted powder and water, screw on the lid, and shake for about 30 seconds. This can be done with warm water, but never with boiling. If you use water at too high a temperature, the jar will become too hot and pressure may build up, causing the mixture to spill when opened. Once you have shaken it up until well blended and frothy, pour into your desired container or simply sip from the jar.
Utilize an immersion blender
Somewhere between a milk frother and a standard blender lies the immersion blender — a fantastic device that can be used for crafting sauces and dressings. Know that if you have an immersion blender on hand, it can be used for a good deal more than puréing and emulsifying. An immersion blender is great for preparing matcha right in the very glass you plan to drink it from, as its compact head fits into tight spaces easily.
You can even create a layered matcha drink by way of an immersion blender, blending up a small amount of matcha with water in a tall glass and pouring it over milk for a stunning appearance. Just spoon matcha powder to a tall drinking glass or jar, add your desired amount of water, then insert the immersion blend into the liquid and blend until smooth and frothed. Use either hot water for traditional matcha or cold water to enjoy an iced matcha latte.
Mix matcha powder with honey or syrup
Only have a spoon on hand? You best blend that matcha powder into a paste before attempting any stirring, otherwise you will end up with quite the clump-filled tea. To avoid this lump-laden nightmare, combine matcha powder with honey or another sweetener like maple syrup to make a paste, then add hot water. The ratio of matcha powder to your chosen sweetener is usually 1-to-1, although you can use more matcha powder if desired. Stir the two together until you fashion a glossy and smooth paste.
Now simply mix with water (warm or hot water will work best) and drink as-is. For a cooler drink, serve over ice or add to chilled milk. To those looking to get more creative, you can also stir herbs and spices into the your paste, imparting even more flavor to your matcha drinks. Mixing matcha with honey is a great whisk workaround for those who plan on sweetening their matcha. However, it may not be the preferred option for those who like to enjoy their matcha in its purer, unflavored form.
Consider a tea shaker or protein shaker
For those who can't seem to keep a hold of their whisks, you may wish to invest in a handy tea shaker. These tea-tailored vessels are designed with matcha in mind, specifically crafted to aerate and froth it. Many of these handy devices simulate the technique undertaken when using a bamboo whisk with the added benefit of easy-carrying in a backpack or gym bag. Many also have a tea strainer included or mesh infuser inside so they can be used with loose leaf teas, as well. Others come with a tea strainer that you can sift the matcha through directly into the shaker. All that must be done next is add hot (but not boiling) water, close the container, and shake until inviting and foamy. Milk can also be used in place of water to make a warm matcha latte. You can even use a bubble tea shaker if you are in a pinch, as many of these vessels are also heat safe — how helpful!
Another option is to use a protein shaker, as many of these convenient containers usually come with a wire ball, built-in strainer, or some other agitator to help break up protein powder and other chalky supplements. Just be sure not to add hot water unless your drink shaker is intended to hold heated liquids. Most protein shakers are only designed for cold or lukewarm liquids, not high-temperature ones. Adding hot liquid to some shakers can result in pressure build-up caused by steam and end in dangerous spillage. You should also note that some containers can also warp over time or weaken when heated liquids are added, so make sure you are using a heat-safe one.
Make a matcha paste right in the mug
As a last resort, you can make matcha with just water and powder. However, you will definitely want to sift the matcha before attempting this method to ensure a minimal number of lumps form. To prepare a matcha paste, add a trickle of water to your matcha powder and stir it into a paste using a spoon, trying to break up as many of the clumps as possible. This can be done directly in the mug you wish to drink your matcha from. When hot water is added to this paste, it will blend more easily, although it will lack the signature frothy mouthfeel of other more energized preparation methods.
To give it a little more oomph, you can try stirring with two chopsticks held together, mimicking the same whisking motion you would use with a traditional wood whisk (the chasen). Some have also inventively tried whipping their matcha with a fork, mirroring the technique one might use to scramble an egg. You can attempt the fork-technique if you wish, but this will do little to give your matcha its hallmark foaminess. To achieve that result, you best use one of the other various methods previously mentioned.