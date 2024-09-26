Infuse Boxed Cake Mix With Tea For An Elevated Flavor

Adding tea to a boxed cake mix is one of the easiest ways to take your boxed cake mix to another level. There are three primary ways to use tea in a boxed cake mix to create an elegant and flavorful creation. One of the best methods is to add loose-leaf tea leaves to melted or softened butter. Simply add 1½ teaspoons of tea per 1 tablespoon of butter. This creates a tea-infused butter you can use instead of whatever fat the recipe calls for. The result will be a cake that has uniform tea flavor and color. Bonus perk — you can also use the infused butter in your buttercream for another tea-packed punch.

The second way to elevate your cake is to add the contents of a tea bag or loose-leaf tea directly into the cake batter. This method creates cakes with pretty flecks of tea that provide pops of flavor. Add loose-leaf tea to the dry ingredients to prevent clumps from forming.

Finally, most boxed cakes call for liquid (typically water or milk). For a more flavorful cake, swap out the plain milk for brewed tea or milk steeped with tea. This liquid swap is a surefire way to introduce additional flavors and depth to your bakes. Remember, you may want to make the tea stronger than you would usually drink to guarantee a robust tea flavor throughout your batter.