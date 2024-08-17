The One Thing You Should Never Do When Cleaning A Matcha Whisk

A good cup of matcha depends on many factors. The quality and quantity of the tea itself matters as does the temperature and ratio of the water used. An important (and often overlooked) element is the bamboo whisk (also called a chasen) that's used to mix the drink together.

A damaged whisk can leave your matcha lumpy, whereas a low-quality tool can impart a stale and chemical-like flavor and odor into the drink. Not cleaning the whisk can also impair its efficiency and its ability to make a foamy, frothy matcha; it could also cause mold. Besides, not taking care of a chasen can reduce its lifespan significantly — and who wants to be buying a new matcha whisk every few months?

This is why it's important to properly care for your whisk, which includes taking note of what not to do when cleaning it. One of the biggest don'ts is using soap to wash it, or popping it in the dishwasher. A chasen typically lasts for a year or two before it needs to be replaced, but the harshness of soaps and dishwashers can shorten this drastically.

Additionally, bamboo can absorb the flavor and smell of soap, which it will then impart into future matcha. So unless you want your drink tasting like dishwashing liquid, it's best to avoid it when cleaning a chasen. It's the same reason why you would never use soap to clean stained wine decanters either.