The One Type Of Matcha You Should Avoid At The Store

It is easy to get overwhelmed by all the different types of matcha at the grocery store. The quality, brands, and grades vary significantly, and of course, everyone has their own preferences. But according to Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of Oh, How Civilized, one kind of matcha should not be on your shopping list. "I would avoid sweetened matcha since the sugar is the number one ingredient in it rather than matcha," she told Food Republic.

Now, there is nothing wrong with sweetening your matcha latte, but when the sugar is mixed in from the beginning, you have no control over how sweet the final drink is. The unique taste of the matcha is dulled, and it is also difficult to determine the quality of the tea itself. Matcha latte mixes are another product that is best to skip when you want the unadulterated tea flavor as they typically have lots of extra ingredients, such as milk powder, coconut oil, and preservatives. Though these blends may be convenient at times, you are better off preparing pure matcha, sweetening it yourself, and finishing it off with barista-approved latte art for good measure.