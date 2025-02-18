Does A Milk Frother Improve The Taste Of Bourbon?

Much like any aged spirit, there's an art to experiencing bourbon. Purists claim that the drink is best enjoyed neat, while others believe aerating bourbon is key to enjoying it fully. The idea is that this opens up its complexities, and that doing so with a milk frother may enhance and improve the spirit's mouthfeel and flavor. To that end, Food Republic spoke with Jay West, the Chief Spirits Critic at Bottle Raiders and founder of the Aficionados Group, to get his expert take on the matter.

When asked about the effects that frothing can have on bourbon, West offers an interesting reply. "Truthfully, this isn't a common practice in whiskey, and it's not something I've done personally," the critic admits. "But it stands to reason that much like aerating wine, introducing a healthy dose of oxygen via frothing will help your whiskey feel more airy, dissipate ethanol and burning sensations effectively, and generally improve the mouthfeel by 'fluffing it up.'"

Inspired by West's masterful suspicions, this writer did his own experiment using both a standard milk frother and a stand-alone version with dual temperature control. The findings confirmed the majority of West's thoughts. The oxygenation smooths out the bite of ethanol while bringing forward its floral and fruity notes. While it didn't exactly alter or "fluff up" the mouthfeel, minimizing the bite did improve the flavor experience.