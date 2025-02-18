Does A Milk Frother Improve The Taste Of Bourbon?
Much like any aged spirit, there's an art to experiencing bourbon. Purists claim that the drink is best enjoyed neat, while others believe aerating bourbon is key to enjoying it fully. The idea is that this opens up its complexities, and that doing so with a milk frother may enhance and improve the spirit's mouthfeel and flavor. To that end, Food Republic spoke with Jay West, the Chief Spirits Critic at Bottle Raiders and founder of the Aficionados Group, to get his expert take on the matter.
When asked about the effects that frothing can have on bourbon, West offers an interesting reply. "Truthfully, this isn't a common practice in whiskey, and it's not something I've done personally," the critic admits. "But it stands to reason that much like aerating wine, introducing a healthy dose of oxygen via frothing will help your whiskey feel more airy, dissipate ethanol and burning sensations effectively, and generally improve the mouthfeel by 'fluffing it up.'"
Inspired by West's masterful suspicions, this writer did his own experiment using both a standard milk frother and a stand-alone version with dual temperature control. The findings confirmed the majority of West's thoughts. The oxygenation smooths out the bite of ethanol while bringing forward its floral and fruity notes. While it didn't exactly alter or "fluff up" the mouthfeel, minimizing the bite did improve the flavor experience.
Aeration and other ways to enhance bourbon
Based on West's advice and our experiment, one might wonder if there is a specific bourbon style that benefits most from this process. "To my knowledge, a specific whiskey style doesn't benefit more than others from intense aeration from frothing," West notes. "I would anticipate that higher proof whiskeys do benefit more, though!" This also makes sense, as aerating would allow the higher proof's bite to dissipate slightly, revealing the spirit's innate nuances.
One way to enhance bourbon and alter its mouthfeel is by fat-washing it. To do so, heat the chosen fat until it liquefies, then mix it with bourbon in an airtight container that you'll then freeze overnight. Once they settle and separate, either scrape or strain the fat into another container using a cheesecloth. In terms of flavor, bacon fat is best, as it brings a smoky savoriness to bourbon. However, the biggest overall benefit comes from the rich, silky texture that the fat imparts upon the spirit.
Refining your palate and understanding the differences between bourbons — full proof, barrel proof, and cask strength — can also help elevate your tasting journey. One way to improve your taste buds' experience might be through cocktails like an Old-Fashioned, where the spirit is the star. Here, the additional bitters, citrus, and simple syrup help to bring its hidden traits front and center for your palate to recognize them. With time, you too will be ordering the Kentucky whiskey like an expert.