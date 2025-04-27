Costco Vs Publix: Which Has The Better Carrot Bar Cake?

The Costco carrot bar cake was very long, with three layers. It sat atop a gold cardboard piece that made it look festive, perfect for a gathering, and looked like it came from something closer to a traditional baker rather than a grocery store bakery. The biggest thing I noticed about Costco's cake is that it was absolutely full of shredded carrots, and rather large pieces, at that. The cake was also full of plump raisins and crunchy walnuts.

The top had a sprinkling of walnuts across the center of the cake, as a nice accent and slight texture addition. The frosting on top and between layers was tart and thick without being too dense. Instead, it had something of a light feel to it. The flavor tasted homemade and balanced out tart and sweet in one bite. More than anything, the cake offered a perfect bite with interesting textures and moisture permeating the entire cake.

The only potential concern about this cake is that the container was so large, fitting the whole thing in your fridge for leftovers may be difficult. After all, there was just so much cake here, you'll likely be eating off of it for dessert over the course of about a week. For this reason, pay close attention to the sell by dates when purchasing and choose one as far out as possible so you have enough time to make it through the whole cake with your family.