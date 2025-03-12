Do All Costco Locations Have The Same Limited-Time Treats?

You see a post on social media about a new, limited-time treat at Costco. You immediately head to your nearest location on a mission to try it for yourself. And when you get there, despite checking every crevice of the department where it should be, you come up with nothing. There isn't even a tag for it, signifying that your store sold out, so you console yourself with a super tasty food court hot dog. What gives? Doesn't every Costco store get the same specialty baked goods, or produce, or merchandise in general? As it happens, no, it does not.

The reason for this is likely because Costco has divvied up the United States into eight geographical regions for distribution. Some states get lumped together, like those that make up the Northeast Region: Pennsylvania, New York, and all the states up to Maine, as well as Virginia. Some regions are even city-focused, like Los Angeles and the Bay Area of San Francisco. Wyoming, Rhode Island, and West Virginia are not included in regional distribution as there are no Costco locations in these three states.

Depending on where you live, Costco just might not have the logistics to get something like its new Italian-inspired Tiramisu Cheesecake to your store with the quality intact that it would like. Regional demand and preferences also plays a role: What customers who live in the Texas distribution area find tasty and enticing might be vastly different than the treats that people from New York or Connecticut frequently snag from the bakery aisle.