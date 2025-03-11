Costco Vs Sam's Club: It's Clear Which Hot Dog Is Better

If there's one thing to know about these hot dogs, it's that they are cheap. Each cafe sells the hot dog as a combo with a drink. At Sam's Club the total for the dog and soda is $1.38, and it's $1.50 at Costco. It seems like Sam's Club is intentionally undercutting Costco as direct competition, but this isn't the only food item Sam's Club charges a bit less. Between the two stores, Sam's Club is the warehouse chain with the cheapest rotisserie chicken.

Comparing these prices to hot dogs you find at other places, and the value becomes even clearer. Take Portillo's, for example — at this Chicago dog joint, you can get what it calls a regular hot dog for $3.99 or a jumbo for $4.99. Of course, these dogs come as fully dressed Chicago dogs with all the trimmings, but you can remove anything you don't want. Either way, even if you just go for mustard and relish, it's the same price. This in mind, both dogs are significantly less than other fast food styles of hot dogs.

Of course, with the Costco dog, you need a membership, and that comes at a few different levels. We have the Executive Membership which is $130 a year. The Gold Star membership is $65. Sam's Club does not require a membership to eat in the cafe, so the price of the hot dog is indeed the price of the hot dog, no extra pennies spent on belonging to Sam's Club. However, if you were to spring for a Sam's Club membership, you could pay $50 for a Club level or $110 for a Plus level membership. At the time of writing, Sam's Club is offering a discount of $30 on the Club level, making the membership a competitive $20.