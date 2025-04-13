Sam's Club Vs Costco: Which Chicken Pot Pie Tastes Better?

The old adage to never shop on an empty stomach is certainly one I've broken many times. I typically end up with an overflowing cart, stuffed with snacks and other items that simply caught my eye in the moment. Then, I'll typically end up stopping for a quick bite on the way home, even as my trunk is full of groceries. It's not a great sequence of events to get sucked into, but Costco and Sam's Club have something of a solution. Rather than just getting snacks, I can choose one of the ready-to-eat or cook meals and heat it up as soon as I get home. While it won't be a meal I prepared for myself, I certainly cooked it, and on a hungry stomach, surely that's better for the old pocketbook than the additional food pickup on the way home.

Perhaps the most appetizing of these ready-to-heat and eat offerings at both stores is the chicken pot pie. Both stores offer it in large portions that easily feed a family. After you get home, it's simply a matter of heating up your oven and cooking the pot pie for roughly an hour. It's hard to go wrong with a comforting dish like chicken pot pie, but I wondered how the two warehouses' pot pies compared. I tried both to see if there was a clear winner.