Every Dunkin Syrup, Ranked Worst To Best

As a resident of the Northeast, finding the nearest Dunkin' is hardly a challenge — the chain that got its start in Massachusetts has a greater concentration of restaurants in the region compared with other parts of the U.S. I know the drive to my own local Dunkin' (which is just 0.3 miles away) like the back of my hand. But finding the perfect order? Well, that's another story.

Dunkin' offers a variety of syrups that allow customers to customize their coffee with the flavor of their choice. While the chain offers seasonal syrups to celebrate the holidays, it has a total of 12 syrup flavors on its permanent menu. These syrups are separated into two categories: flavor shots and flavor swirls. Flavor shots are unsweetened, dairy-free, and sugar-free while flavor swirls are sweetened and include both sugar and dairy. But which should you opt for on your next Dunkin' run?

I tried iced coffee with every syrup Dunkin' has to offer and ranked the flavors from worst to best to help you achieve the ultimate coffee order. Whether you're new to the coffee scene or practically have coffee running through your veins, keep reading to find out which Dunkin' syrups are truly worth it.