Every Dunkin Syrup, Ranked Worst To Best
As a resident of the Northeast, finding the nearest Dunkin' is hardly a challenge — the chain that got its start in Massachusetts has a greater concentration of restaurants in the region compared with other parts of the U.S. I know the drive to my own local Dunkin' (which is just 0.3 miles away) like the back of my hand. But finding the perfect order? Well, that's another story.
Dunkin' offers a variety of syrups that allow customers to customize their coffee with the flavor of their choice. While the chain offers seasonal syrups to celebrate the holidays, it has a total of 12 syrup flavors on its permanent menu. These syrups are separated into two categories: flavor shots and flavor swirls. Flavor shots are unsweetened, dairy-free, and sugar-free while flavor swirls are sweetened and include both sugar and dairy. But which should you opt for on your next Dunkin' run?
I tried iced coffee with every syrup Dunkin' has to offer and ranked the flavors from worst to best to help you achieve the ultimate coffee order. Whether you're new to the coffee scene or practically have coffee running through your veins, keep reading to find out which Dunkin' syrups are truly worth it.
12. Coconut
Coming in at last place on my list is the coconut flavor shot. I initially didn't think I'd be a fan of this flavor because I had doubts about enjoying a coconut-coffee crossover. To me, coconut doesn't seem like it would pair well with coffee. I'd rather have the flavor sweeten up a more earthy, creamy drink like a coconut matcha smoothie than get drowned out by a flavor as strong as coffee.
As much as I hoped this drink would prove me wrong, my natural inclinations seemed to hold up. The coconut flavor shot practically disappeared in this drink. My first (and second and third) sip of this coffee had me questioning whether there were any pumps of the flavor shot in there at all. While I knew flavor shots were unsweetened, I didn't think they'd be so lacking in the flavor department. The coconut flavor shot wasn't just subtle — it was bland. As a result, this syrup quickly earned its place at the bottom of my list. It was by far my least favorite of the bunch.
11. Blueberry
Joining coconut syrup at the bottom of this list is the blueberry flavor shot. Heading into this review, I had high hopes for this fruity syrup option. Truth be told, I have yet to find my own go-to coffee order at Dunkin'. Determined to find my perfect drink, I often find myself scrolling through TikTok, taking notes on recommendations from other users who swear they've discovered the "best drink at Dunkin'." And one flavor that kept coming up? The blueberry syrup — especially when combined with flavor swirls like butter pecan and caramel for a blueberry doughnut kind of vibe.
But a blueberry doughnut was the last thing on my mind when I took a sip of this iced coffee. When left on its own, the blueberry syrup didn't taste like much. Although the fruity blueberry flavor was practically nonexistent, I'd describe it more as really subtle than bland, ever-so-slightly giving it a leg up over the coconut flavor shot. If you're looking for a cup of cream and sugar with the most subtle hint of blueberry ever (and I'm talking really subtle), this syrup might do the trick. Otherwise, you're probably better off sticking to those TikTok recommendations and pairing it with one of the tastier flavor swirls.
10. Raspberry
Raspberries are easily my favorite fruit of all time. Their ability to perfectly balance sweetness and tartness makes them a winner in my book. But even I wouldn't dream of adding them to my morning coffee.
Unlike the blueberry flavor shot, which left me searching for even a trace of fruit flavor, the raspberry syrup more than delivered in that department. Its bold, vibrant flavor was pretty much impossible to ignore. I was impressed by its ability to get the flavor across, giving it an edge over its berry counterpart.
But bigger isn't always better. The intensity of the flavor shot quickly became overwhelming. I took a sip and was surprised (perhaps not in the best way) at what I found, questioning whether I was drinking coffee or a fruit smoothie. The combination of the tart yet slightly artificially sweet raspberry quickly became more jarring than enjoyable, even for a berry lover like me. If you're seeking a bright, fruit-forward cup of coffee, this might be your jam. But as for me? I'd prefer to keep my jam in a jar.
9. Hazelnut
Hazelnut and chocolate are a match made in heaven. So, naturally, I anticipated the hazelnut flavor shot would pair well with coffee too and become one of my favorites of the day. Sadly, I have to report the opposite. This syrup earned a ninth place in this ranking because it didn't impress me much. It was just okay — not good but not bad either. Very middle of the road.
While the hazelnut flavor shot was a step up from the more lackluster syrups (like coconut and blueberry, which struggled to bring any flavor at all), it still wasn't elevating the drink and bringing that rich nutty flavor I had hoped it would. With that being said, it ranks above the more flavorful raspberry for being an option that I could actually tolerate (the raspberry had to be discarded after just a few sips) and for serving as a better pairing for a cup of coffee.
If there's one thing this coffee wasn't, it's memorable. I didn't find myself repelled by the taste, but I also didn't feel compelled to take many sips. I certainly wouldn't want to order it again. So, if you're looking for a pretty subtle nutty note in your coffee, the hazelnut flavor shot may do the trick — but there are certainly better options.
8. Vanilla
Next up is a classic flavor: vanilla. From vanilla-scented candles to vanilla ice cream made with quality ingredients, my love for vanilla runs deep. I initially thought this flavor shot would be right up my alley. But even I couldn't quite rally my support behind this one.
From the first sip, I noticed I felt the same mild, underwhelming experience I had with the hazelnut shot. While the vanilla flavor was slightly more pronounced than the hazelnut, which gave it a slight edge, I was still left craving that warm, rich vanilla flavor I had been expecting. Instead, the coffee tasted very artificial.
As a fan of Dunkin's French vanilla flavor swirl, I couldn't help but compare the two. While the French vanilla is creamy and indulgent, the unsweetened vanilla shot felt very dull in comparison. With both options available, it's safe to say I won't be giving this vanilla syrup another shot. Much like my fries, when it comes to Dunkin', I think I prefer my vanilla French.
7. Toasted Almond
This is where things finally started to look up in my ranking. Every syrup that placed seventh or higher earned a spot on my "I'd actually order this again" list. Coming in at seventh (on both this list and that one) is the toasted almond flavor shot.
To be honest, I was pretty surprised by how much I enjoyed this flavor. After countless disappointing sips of the other unsweetened flavors, I wasn't expecting much. But unlike the others, the toasted almond flavor shot didn't get lost in the coffee abyss. Instead, it brought a rich nutty flavor that blended in smoothly yet remained distinctive.
As a sweet coffee gal through and through, I was pleasantly surprised to find myself enjoying this less sweet option. Plus, I was impressed at how the flavor carried its own weight without relying upon the sugar to do the work. While I may not be reaching for this syrup flavor over my sweetened favorites, if toasted almond were the only syrup left standing at my local Dunkin', I wouldn't be too mad about it.
6. Brown Sugar
Maybe it's just me, but when I think of brown-sugar-flavored drinks, my mind immediately goes to boba. The creamy, milky tea is a perfect vehicle for the rich and warm notes of brown sugar, creating a perfectly balanced concoction. But bubble tea isn't the only drink where this flavor can shine — and Dunkin' is here to prove it with the brown sugar flavor swirl.
Heading into my taste test, I was intrigued by but slightly wary of this syrup flavor. After all, the Dunkin' sweetened syrups can get pretty sweet. With "sugar" right there in the name, I braced myself for a straight sugar bomb. But to my surprise, the brown sugar flavor swirl brought more depth than I had expected. It was sweet but still brought that warm molasses flavor found in authentic brown sugar.
With that said, my initial instincts weren't entirely off. The flavor swirl earns its place in the middle of the pack for still being a bit too sweet for my liking. With fewer pumps though, I think this coffee flavor could be one of my favorites — especially in combination with other flavors that can add a perfect touch of warmth and richness.
5. Caramel
Caramel and coffee are such a classic duo that it would likely be a challenge to find a coffee shop menu without at least one caramel-flavored drink. As a longtime fan of the Dunkin' Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, I went into this taste test fully expecting this next syrup to snag the top spot (or at least make it into the top three). Shockingly, while the caramel flavor swirl put up a good fight, some other flavors had it beat.
The caramel flavor swirl at Dunkin' is exactly what you'd expect: sweet yet rich and buttery. It takes the spot above the brown sugar flavor swirl for having a bit more depth beyond just pure sweetness. But as much as I enjoyed the complexity of flavor, it quickly became too sweet for me (and that's saying something). The likely culprit? An accidental additional pump of syrup. In order to make sure my rankings were fair (and still be able to sufficiently taste each syrup), I requested three pumps of syrup in each iced coffee (a lot, I know). But this coffee's label read four pumps. I already figured three pumps would be pushing it for a small iced coffee, but four? Well, that just sounds like a sugar rush waiting to happen.
I made sure to factor in this one-pump-too-many when putting together my ranking, but truthfully? I just liked some of the other syrups better. Still, the caramel flavor swirl remains one of my favorites and is definitely one that I'd recommend to any caramel lovers out there. With one less pump (okay, maybe two), I could definitely see this drink becoming any customer's go-to order.
4. French vanilla
As I mentioned earlier, I'm a huge vanilla fan. So naturally, I had high hopes for Dunkin's French vanilla swirl. While I had previously tried the syrup in combination with some others, I had never tried it on its own. After my taste test, it's safe to say I'm not opposed to adding a solo French vanilla iced coffee into my regular rotation of go-to Dunkin' orders.
Unlike its unsweetened counterpart, this syrup is rich, creamy, and full of sweet vanilla goodness. It effortlessly cuts through the coffee flavor without becoming overwhelming, striking a perfect balance.
Honestly, ranking this syrup was a struggle. As much as I loved the French vanilla swirl, three other syrups ranked higher by presenting flavors that were a bit more distinct. But that shouldn't take away from how obsessed I am with this flavor swirl. So whether you're grabbing a standard French vanilla iced coffee or mixing it up with a combination of syrup flavors, this French vanilla flavor swirl is sure to deliver.
3. Mocha
You really can't go wrong with a mocha. The combination of rich chocolate mixed with bold coffee is truly the perfect pair, especially at Dunkin'. As a self-proclaimed mocha enthusiast (with a particular soft spot for the one served at the Blank Street Coffee chain that was founded in Brooklyn in 2020), I've tried my fair share of mochas. Yet, somehow I had never tried Dunkin's mocha flavor swirl. While the drink I concocted may not have been a true mocha (unfortunately, I had to swap out the traditional espresso used in mocha coffee for cold brew to remain consistent in my flavor rankings), I was still very excited to take my first sip.
And let me tell you: It didn't disappoint. After sipping my way through several either very artificial-tasting or tasteless syrups, the mocha flavor swirl was a breath of fresh air. It brought all of the creamy, decadent, rich chocolate flavor I would hope for in a mocha. Plus, I couldn't help but love the visual appeal of watching the dark chocolate syrup swirl into the coffee.
So, whether you're a mocha lover like me or just looking to try something new, try ordering the Dunkin' mocha flavor swirl — you won't regret it.
2. Butter pecan
The battle for the top two spots was quite intense. Both of these next syrups are ones that I will be ordering over and over (and over) again because they are just that good. Snagging the highly coveted second-place spot? The butter pecan flavor swirl.
Butter pecan instantly transports me back to summer afternoons with my grandparents who had a particular fondness for butter pecan ice cream. Upon taking my first sip of this drink, I was shocked by how spot on the butter pecan flavor was. It immediately brought me back to my grandparents' kitchen table where my childhood self happily devoured a bowl of the popular ice cream flavor.
But it wasn't just my nostalgic connection to the flavor that made it a success in my book. This flavor swirl was by far one of the tastiest of the day. It really did put the "butter" in butter pecan. It was full of buttery flavor with just the right amount of sweetness. Like the French vanilla flavor swirl, I had previously tried the butter pecan flavor only in combination with other syrups (pro tip: try adding a pump of butter pecan to your next Dunkalatte — you're welcome). But boy, I am glad I let it shine on its own. This syrup is easily one of the best flavors Dunkin' has ever had. While it was only permanently added to the menu in 2023, I have a feeling it's here for the long haul.
1. Pistachio
Of course, only one syrup flavor could come out on top. While butter pecan was a close (and I mean very close) second, the crown went to the pistachio flavor swirl. Honestly, I was pretty surprised that this flavor was first on my list. I don't consider myself to be a huge pistachio girl, and I had never had pistachio coffee syrup prior to this taste test. But my first sip of this iced coffee made me a certified pistachio fan.
The pistachio flavor swirl was, hands down, the best syrup of the day. It was sweet yet nutty. Creamy yet smooth. Like the butter pecan, it didn't overwhelm my taste buds with sweetness and was perfectly balanced. It was my favorite because it brought the most depth of flavor of the day, combining the nuttiness of the toasted almond flavor shot with the sweetness of the butter pecan flavor swirl.
While I clearly missed the pistachio coffee train, I'm not ashamed to hop on the next one. And if you too are a pistachio coffee skeptic, don't be (unless you're aiming to miss out on what might be one of the best flavors of all time at Dunkin'). Let this be your sign to order a pistachio coffee the next time you pull up to your local Dunkin'. Like me, you just might find your new favorite coffee order.
Methodology
In order to conduct this taste test, I ordered all 12 syrups on the permanent menu at Dunkin'. Due to the time of year and availability at my local Dunkin', I was unable to include seasonal flavors.
The most important factors I considered while ranking these drinks were sweetness and depth of flavor. To ensure consistency, I ordered each drink in the same cup size (small) and asked for three creams and three pumps of the syrup flavor. I opted for three pumps to ensure the syrup flavor was pronounced in each drink. For the unsweetened flavors, I added in two sugars to sweeten the coffee as I would if I had ordered it on my own. While there is a $0.15 surcharge when ordering a flavor swirl, price was not a factor in this ranking. Drinks were most successful when they had a complexity of flavor, did not taste artificial, and were not overwhelmingly sweet.