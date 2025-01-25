How To Make Brown Sugar Syrup For Boba With 3 Ingredients

When it comes to making homemade boba tea, the Taiwanese bubble drink everyone is loving right now, you need the right ingredients. If you're making brown sugar boba tea, for instance, you can easily whip up your very own brown sugar syrup at home with a few pantry staples you likely already have on hand.

Making brown sugar syrup is very similar to making classic simple syrup, so if you've mastered that you're already ahead of the game. All you need are three ingredients: light brown sugar (you can use dark if you'd prefer, but note that dark brown sugar contains about twice as much molasses, so you'll get a deeper flavor), water, and some vanilla extract. Just like simple syrup, use equal parts sugar to water and cool gently on the stove until the sugar has dissolved completely.

Once the mixture is off the stove, add vanilla extract and store the syrup in an airtight container. How much vanilla you add depends on your personal preference, but about one tablespoon per two cups of syrup is a good starting point. Feel free to add other spices or infusions if you'd like. For example, a touch of cinnamon or nutmeg is a yummy way to deepen your syrup's flavor.