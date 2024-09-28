Why You Should Add Less Milk To A Mocha Vs A Latte

For various types of cold coffees, such as iced lattes and iced mochas, the espresso-to-milk ratio can make or break your beverage experience. And according to java experts, the amount of milk you need can even depend on what flavorings you add. Food Republic spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert, who shared his ingredient tips and tricks on how best to elevate your at-home iced lattes and mochas.

While these two drinks have these same base ingredients of espresso and milk, they offer very different experiences based on sweetness levels, due to a mocha's addition of chocolate. With this ingredient in mind, Woodburn-Simmonds shared that an iced mocha requires significantly less milk than a traditional iced latte. A classic latte recipe typically follows a 1:5 ratio — one part espresso to five parts milk. But for an iced mocha, the expert said, "I personally would do a 1:3 ratio as you're already getting sweetness from the chocolate and you want to keep more of the intensity."

Adding too much milk to an already-sweetened mocha can easily overpower the espresso, and leave your beverage tasting more like chocolate milk than a coffee. This ratio is especially important when your coffee beverage is iced, as ice cubes tend to water down the drink after a certain amount of time. Adding too much milk will only further dilute the already toned-down espresso flavor.