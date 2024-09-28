Why You Should Add Less Milk To A Mocha Vs A Latte
For various types of cold coffees, such as iced lattes and iced mochas, the espresso-to-milk ratio can make or break your beverage experience. And according to java experts, the amount of milk you need can even depend on what flavorings you add. Food Republic spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert, who shared his ingredient tips and tricks on how best to elevate your at-home iced lattes and mochas.
While these two drinks have these same base ingredients of espresso and milk, they offer very different experiences based on sweetness levels, due to a mocha's addition of chocolate. With this ingredient in mind, Woodburn-Simmonds shared that an iced mocha requires significantly less milk than a traditional iced latte. A classic latte recipe typically follows a 1:5 ratio — one part espresso to five parts milk. But for an iced mocha, the expert said, "I personally would do a 1:3 ratio as you're already getting sweetness from the chocolate and you want to keep more of the intensity."
Adding too much milk to an already-sweetened mocha can easily overpower the espresso, and leave your beverage tasting more like chocolate milk than a coffee. This ratio is especially important when your coffee beverage is iced, as ice cubes tend to water down the drink after a certain amount of time. Adding too much milk will only further dilute the already toned-down espresso flavor.
The type of milk you add may also affect your drink's flavor
In addition to the amount of milk affecting the balance of your coffee's sweetness, the type of milk can also alter the flavor profile of a latte or mocha. Dairy milk alternatives like oat and almond tend to be sweeter and lighter compared to traditional dairy milk. When adding a non-dairy milk to your mocha, consider tweaking the ratio of espresso to milk slightly to account for the additional sweetness, potentially using two and a half parts of milk to one part espresso, instead.
Other types of milk, like skim milk and 2% milk, can also affect the texture of a latte or mocha, as a lower fat content leads to a less creamy consistency than full-fat milk. The thinner texture of these milks may also contribute to the "watered down" taste present in some iced drinks, even if you add additional chocolate sauce. Of course, you can try adding coffee ice cubes to combat watery iced lattes, but this can also alter the expert-recommended espresso-to-milk ratio, so tread lightly. Before you reach for a milk to add to your homemade latte or mocha, consider how sweet and creamy you want it to be, then pay close attention to your ratios when preparing.