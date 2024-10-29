Dunkin's Holiday Menu For 2024 Adds 2 New Festive Coffees

Grab a cozy sweater and pop on your favorite holiday movie — Dunkin's winter menu is here. A few favorites from Dunkin's leaked 2023 holiday menu are returning, including the Peppermint Mocha latte, Toasted White Chocolate latte, and Cookie Butter Cold Brew, but there are also some exciting new offerings. On November 1, you will be able to sample the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and the White Hazelnut Bark coffee for the first time.

The White Hazelnut Bark coffee is perfect for those that can't seem to decide if they want a coffee flavored with white chocolate or toasted hazelnut syrups — it combines both flavors! While Christmas cookies can be spiced, chocolatey, fruity, or frosted, the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte has "notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond," according to a press release shared with Food Republic. Finished with a caramel swirl, whipped cream, and cookie butter crumbles, this latte is over the top in the best way. Both of the new drinks are available hot and iced.