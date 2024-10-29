Dunkin's Holiday Menu For 2024 Adds 2 New Festive Coffees
Grab a cozy sweater and pop on your favorite holiday movie — Dunkin's winter menu is here. A few favorites from Dunkin's leaked 2023 holiday menu are returning, including the Peppermint Mocha latte, Toasted White Chocolate latte, and Cookie Butter Cold Brew, but there are also some exciting new offerings. On November 1, you will be able to sample the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and the White Hazelnut Bark coffee for the first time.
The White Hazelnut Bark coffee is perfect for those that can't seem to decide if they want a coffee flavored with white chocolate or toasted hazelnut syrups — it combines both flavors! While Christmas cookies can be spiced, chocolatey, fruity, or frosted, the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte has "notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond," according to a press release shared with Food Republic. Finished with a caramel swirl, whipped cream, and cookie butter crumbles, this latte is over the top in the best way. Both of the new drinks are available hot and iced.
Dunkin's 2024 holiday eats
Dunkin' is debuting a classic almond croissant on the holiday menu that will pair really nicely with the nutty notes in the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte. As far as sweets go, Dunkin' fans will likely be happy to see that the Cookie Butter Donut is making a comeback. It comes with a brown sugar cookie butter filling, maple icing, and cookie butter crumbles.
For those that prefer a savory bite to balance out a sweet latte, Dunkin' is introducing a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. Crunchy, golden hash browns, rich brisket, tender scrambled eggs, melty smoked cheddar cheese, flavorful poblano peppers, and sweet caramelized onions will all be served topped with a drizzle of creamy queso.
Ready to take a bite? Dunkin' is celebrating the holidays with a whole slew of discounts and deals for Dunkin' Rewards members, like selling the Brisket Scramble Bowl for just $3 from November 19 through November 25. Members can also get a free donut with any beverage purchase every Wednesday from November 6 until December 25.