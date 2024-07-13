Pistachio Coffee Syrup Is Way Easier To Make Than You Might Think

Flavored syrups such as vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut have been popular coffee additions for ages. However, when Starbucks introduced a pistachio latte in 2021 (which also made a return on Starbucks' 2024 winter menu), it became especially trendy in the coffee world.

Luckily, it's incredibly easy to make pistachio syrup for those creamy, nutty lattes at home. All you really need is sugar, water, and, well, pistachios. Pop equal parts chopped nuts into a pot of sugar and water, and simmer the liquid as you would to make a simple syrup. Let it rest for a few minutes once it's ready so that the nut's flavor fully infuses into the liquid. Strain it into a jar afterward, and the pistachio coffee syrup will be good to go — it's as easy as that. Store the sweet liquid in the refrigerator and make sure to use it up within two weeks. As for the pistachios left from making the syrup: Set them aside and turn them into candied nuts!

If chopped pistachios are not an option, you can also swap them with nut butter or pistachio cream. If you choose pistachio butter, make sure it's room temperature before you whisk it into the sugar-water solution until it dissolves.