Pistachio Coffee Syrup Is Way Easier To Make Than You Might Think
Flavored syrups such as vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut have been popular coffee additions for ages. However, when Starbucks introduced a pistachio latte in 2021 (which also made a return on Starbucks' 2024 winter menu), it became especially trendy in the coffee world.
Luckily, it's incredibly easy to make pistachio syrup for those creamy, nutty lattes at home. All you really need is sugar, water, and, well, pistachios. Pop equal parts chopped nuts into a pot of sugar and water, and simmer the liquid as you would to make a simple syrup. Let it rest for a few minutes once it's ready so that the nut's flavor fully infuses into the liquid. Strain it into a jar afterward, and the pistachio coffee syrup will be good to go — it's as easy as that. Store the sweet liquid in the refrigerator and make sure to use it up within two weeks. As for the pistachios left from making the syrup: Set them aside and turn them into candied nuts!
If chopped pistachios are not an option, you can also swap them with nut butter or pistachio cream. If you choose pistachio butter, make sure it's room temperature before you whisk it into the sugar-water solution until it dissolves.
Tips to make a stellar pistachio syrup at home
Your pistachio syrup will only be as good as the nuts you use, so pick good-quality pistachios that are fresh. It's also wise to take into account whether they are salted or plain. You might think that unsalted ones are best, but the sodium present in roasted, salted nuts can be a welcome addition. After all, salt can fix bitter coffees by bringing sweet notes to the forefront, ultimately improving the brew's flavor. But make sure that the nuts are only lightly salted: You don't want the syrup to make your coffee taste overly salty.
The next part is to choose the right kind of sugar. While granulated white sugar is the usual go-to, you can also opt for brown sugar to give the syrup a deeper caramel flavor. It's also possible to make a sugar-free pistachio syrup from sweeteners with erythritol or monk fruit instead.
While pistachio coffee syrup really doesn't need much else, consider adding a few drops of almond extract to make it nuttier. Even Starbucks uses almond extract in the pistachio syrup for its lattes. Though not necessary, you can also whisk in a dash of xanthan gum. Not only will it give more body to the liquid and make it thicker, but it will also prevent the sugar inside from crystallizing.
Make nutty coffees out of your homemade pistachio syrup
Pistachio syrup is as easy to add to coffee as any syrup: Just stir a spoon or two into a shot of espresso and pour milk as you would in your usual cappuccinos, lattes, and other hot or iced brews. However, if it's a copycat version of Starbucks' pistachio latte that you'd like, you'll have to go a step further. Though pistachio syrup is the star ingredient, the chain also adds browned butter to give its latte that sweet and salty, almost butterscotch-like flavor. Dust the java with crushed shortbread cookies and voila! Your Starbucks-style pistachio latte will be ready for sipping.
You can also use the syrup to make the sweet foam that goes on top of Starbucks' pistachio cream cold brew. Mix the syrup with two parts heavy cream and one part milk, froth the concoction, and pour it on top of a cold brew that's already flavored with more pistachio and vanilla syrup.
But don't limit yourself to just the chain's pistachio coffees for inspiration, and don't be afraid to upgrade it with more ingredients: Drizzle some honey or maple syrup (which go fabulously with the nut), whisk in melted white chocolate in hot or iced javas, or double down on the pistachio flavor of the brew. Use the syrup with pistachio milk, top with it pistachio butter or cream, and garnish the drink with some more chopped pistachios — you can be as creative as you want.