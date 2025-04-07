Make Easter Bunny-Shaped Cupcakes With Only This Kitchen Staple
One of the most fun parts of Easter is coming up with creative and delicious eats — whether that's a roast rack of lamb or a honey-glazed ham for dinner, or something sweet as a holiday treat. While eggs are a symbolic part of Easter, bunnies aren't far behind and make a perfect choice for themed decorating. Sure, you can go to the store and buy a chocolate Easter bunny, but you can also make bunny-shaped cupcakes using just a bit of aluminum foil — no mold or cookie cutter required.
To start, whip up a batch of French yogurt cake batter, or take a shortcut and use Duff Goldman's easy advice to elevate box cake mix by adding your favorite spices. A little cardamom or ginger in lemon cake can brighten up any spring, and nutmeg warms up carrot cake nicely.
Once the batter is ready, fill up your cupcake liners — we like these colorful ones by GiFBERA — and roll out three small balls of aluminum foil per cake. Then, add one ball to the top of each and two on the sides to create little ears. Bake according to your recipe, and voilà! You'll be left with adorable bunny cupcakes, ready to be frosted however you'd like.
Other fun bunny dessert ideas
While you can always shape your perfect shortbread cookies into bunnies using cookie cutters, there are so many other creative holiday sweets you can make. For example, with only two extra foil balls, you can create Peep-bunny-shaped cupcakes. Use a grass tip on your piping bag to craft fur for your bunnies, or frost them as usual and dip them into colored sugar to really resemble Peeps.
Short on time but still want something cute? Use store-bought cupcakes (preferably with white or chocolate frosting), dip them into shredded coconut to simulate fur, and then cut some jumbo marshmallows in half (or quarters, depending on just how jumbo they are) and use those to be the ears of your bunnies. Sugar pearls can be the eyes and noses, and Bob's your uncle — you'll have an adorable bunny dessert in minutes.
You can also transform cake pops into mini bunny pops. Sure, you can make the cake pops from scratch, or you can turn a Trader Joe's mini sheet cake into the easiest cake pops of your life. Once you have your cake pops rolled out and covered in white chocolate, dip some mini sugar cones into white chocolate and green sprinkles to look like a grassy Easter basket. Fill them with Easter-themed candies, and before they dry, top them with your cake pops. Add some bunny ears — either little cookies or cut-out cardboard shapes — and use sprinkles for eyes and noses. Your treats will be tasty and adorable!