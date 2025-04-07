Make Easter Bunny-Shaped Cupcakes With Only This Kitchen Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most fun parts of Easter is coming up with creative and delicious eats — whether that's a roast rack of lamb or a honey-glazed ham for dinner, or something sweet as a holiday treat. While eggs are a symbolic part of Easter, bunnies aren't far behind and make a perfect choice for themed decorating. Sure, you can go to the store and buy a chocolate Easter bunny, but you can also make bunny-shaped cupcakes using just a bit of aluminum foil — no mold or cookie cutter required.

To start, whip up a batch of French yogurt cake batter, or take a shortcut and use Duff Goldman's easy advice to elevate box cake mix by adding your favorite spices. A little cardamom or ginger in lemon cake can brighten up any spring, and nutmeg warms up carrot cake nicely.

Once the batter is ready, fill up your cupcake liners — we like these colorful ones by GiFBERA — and roll out three small balls of aluminum foil per cake. Then, add one ball to the top of each and two on the sides to create little ears. Bake according to your recipe, and voilà! You'll be left with adorable bunny cupcakes, ready to be frosted however you'd like.