The Symbolic Reasons Eggs Became An Important Part Of Easter

Many modern holiday traditions have very old origins. The practice of leaving cookies out for Santa has medieval roots, for instance. In the springtime, the globally observed holiday of Easter has many traditions attached to it — some more ancient than you might think. One overarching symbol that has become synonymous with Easter is the egg, and the origins of this tradition go back a long way.

Easter is a Christian holiday, and eggs have come to symbolize the resurrection of Jesus. Just as new life emerges from an egg in the form of a baby chick, Christians consider Christ's emergence from the tomb to represent new life for all humanity. Early Christians are said to have begun dying eggs red to symbolize Christ's blood (a forerunner to Easter egg decorating traditions that take place today). Activities like Easter egg rolling — an annual egg roll for children that is traditionally held at the White House, for example — are thought to symbolize the stone being rolled away from Jesus' tomb.

Going back as far as the fifth century, eggs were a food item prohibited during Lent, so Christians would boil the eggs their chickens laid during that time to preserve them until Lent concluded. The eggs would then be eaten in celebration of Easter, and they were additionally given to poor households who couldn't afford to eat meat as part of their holiday meals. Today, some popular things to do with boiled Easter eggs include transforming them into deviled eggs or using them in potato

salad.