You Only Need 2 Items From Trader Joe's To Make Easy Cake Pops

When you are looking to whip up a quick and easy dessert that is sure to please a crowd, consider serving cake pops at your next event. This bite-sized dessert is a fun and simple way to feed a large group without the hassle of dividing up individual cake slices. With one of Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes and a chocolate bar, you can create no-bake cake pops in just a few easy steps.

Trader Joe's chocolate bars are easily tempered and perfect for coating the cake mixture once you have formed it into balls. Let your dipped creations dry for at least a few hours at room temperature. Placing your cake pops in the fridge before they have completely hardened can cause unwanted condensation, which may negatively affect the texture and taste of the chocolate coating. It is best to serve these sweet treats immediately or store your cake pops properly in the fridge using an airtight container to prevent excess moisture. When stored correctly, this revamped take on Trader Joe's cake can be enjoyed for up to 10 days.