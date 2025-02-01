You Only Need 2 Items From Trader Joe's To Make Easy Cake Pops
When you are looking to whip up a quick and easy dessert that is sure to please a crowd, consider serving cake pops at your next event. This bite-sized dessert is a fun and simple way to feed a large group without the hassle of dividing up individual cake slices. With one of Trader Joe's mini sheet cakes and a chocolate bar, you can create no-bake cake pops in just a few easy steps.
Trader Joe's chocolate bars are easily tempered and perfect for coating the cake mixture once you have formed it into balls. Let your dipped creations dry for at least a few hours at room temperature. Placing your cake pops in the fridge before they have completely hardened can cause unwanted condensation, which may negatively affect the texture and taste of the chocolate coating. It is best to serve these sweet treats immediately or store your cake pops properly in the fridge using an airtight container to prevent excess moisture. When stored correctly, this revamped take on Trader Joe's cake can be enjoyed for up to 10 days.
Dress up your Trader Joe's cake pops with these flavor combinations
As for flavor combinations, TJ's shoppers have plenty of options to craft these easy cake pops. You'll often find the Dark Chocolate Ganache mini sheet cake and the Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean mini sheet cake at Trader Joe's. Seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, lemon, and carrot also make appearances on the shelves from time to time. For the chocolate shell, Trader Joe's offers dark and milk chocolate bars, as well as a 72% cacao option. You can also try bittersweet chocolate with almonds or dark chocolate with almonds for an extra crunchy coating.
If you want to splurge, consider adding a topping to your cake pops. A Chantilly Vanilla cake pop base with a milk chocolate coating and a sprinkle of freeze-dried raspberries is a match made in heaven. You can also play with textures, such as elevating a carrot cake base with a rich bittersweet chocolate coating and a topping of chopped walnuts.
You can also experiment with fun flavor combinations from the snack aisle. Try topping a double dark chocolate cake pop with Everything But The Bagel Potato Chips or chocolate-covered espresso beans. If you choose to add an extra sprinkle of something on top of your cake pops, make sure to do so while the chocolate coating is still wet to ensure the topping adheres properly to the shell.