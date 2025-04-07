The Favorite Fast Food Spots Of Celeb Chefs
When you are tight on time with an empty stomach, fast food chains offer a quick and satisfying solution that hits the spot with both their tasty meals and shortened wait times. What more could you ask for? But these convenient eateries are not just a go-to for your everyday Americans.
In fact, they are just as beloved by many celebrity chefs. After all, even these culinary superstars can't spend all day in the kitchen whipping things up, nor can they resist the appeal of a fast yet flavorful meal from their favorite quick-serve spot. From juicy burgers to crispy chicken fingers to perfectly salted fries, here is a look at the fast food chain staples beloved by some of your favorite celebrity chefs. You may just be surprised at what some of these beloved celebrity chefs call their favorites, or you may not. After all, who doesn't love fast food once in a while?
Gordon Ramsay - In-N-Out
Gordon Ramsay is known for his blunt critiques on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" where he doesn't hesitate to call out chefs for culinary missteps. But even this bold T.V. personality has a few fast foods that have earned his stamp of approval.
The multi-Michelin star chef's favorite spot to grab some food on-the-go is In-N-Out, describing it in an interview with "Mythical Kitchen's" Josh Scherer as "the perfect drive-thru." When it comes to his order, Ramsay doesn't like to switch it up. His go-to burger is always an animal-style Double Double. While the Double Double, featuring two hamburger patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, onions, spread, and tomatoes, is a standard menu item, the "animal-style" twist adds an extra kick of flavor. In order to achieve this custom combination only available on the chain's not-so-secret menu, the hamburger patties are grilled with mustard and additional toppings such as pickles and extra spread are added.Ramsay describes the burger as "heaven," so next time you find yourself driving by an In-N-Out, you might want to pull over and take a page from this chef's book.
Anthony Bourdain - Popeyes
Beloved chef, author, and T.V. personality Anthony Bourdain, who passed in 2018, was best-known for his hit CNN series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," where he explored global cuisines and cultures. But when he wasn't traveling the world, Bourdain was hitting up a fast food spot that many of us know and love: Popeyes.
In an interview with People magazine, Bourdain admitted that, despite his adventurous palate, even he made the occasional fast food stop, pointing to Popeyes macaroni and cheese and fried chicken as one of his occasional late-night cravings. While he tried to make his Popeyes visits discreet, Bourdain acknowledged that being recognized at the popular fast food chain often raised eyebrows. After all, why would a man who spent 104 episodes tasting food around the world frequent a place as common as Popeyes in his spare time? His answer was simple: familiarity. After long days of tightly scheduled meals while filming, Bourdain found himself "weep[ing] with gratitude" for food that felt warm, comforting, and close to home.
Alton Brown - In-N-Out
Gordon Ramsay isn't the only In-N-Out enthusiast on this list. Joining Ramsay is self-proclaimed "foodist," Alton Brown. Despite the fact that Brown has formal culinary school training and restaurant experience, he sees himself more as a lover of food with a highly-developed palate rather than a traditional chef. While he may not hold Michelin stars chef or run his own restaurant like some others on this list, he is still one of the most notable names in the world of food television, gaining notoriety for his appearances on hit shows like "Good Eats," "Iron Chef America," and "Cutthroat Kitchen."
Like Ramsay, this Food Network legend also loves a good animal-style burger from In-N-Out, describing it as "greasy but oddly clean-tasting at the same time" in an interview with Esquire. Brown pairs this West Coast staple with a chocolate shake, with the sweet treat bringing him back to the days of his childhood.
Duff Goldman - Sheetz
This next fast food chain is regionally-based, but they didn't need a ton of locations to earn Duff Goldman's top spot. This pastry chef turned Food Network superstar made a name for himself on the hit show "Ace of Cakes" and continued to star on some of the network's most popular shows like "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Kids Baking Championship" as a host and judge years later.
Opting for a more regional chain, Goldman's favorite fast food chain is Sheetz — a crossover between a gas station and a convenience store. But don't be fooled by its dual purpose nature. This self-proclaimed "one-stop solution" makes fresh food ready to order.
The store is based in seven states — all of which are on the East Coast (with the exceptions of Michigan and Ohio) — and is home to Goldman's all-time favorite meatball sub, which he enjoys for its flavorful sauce and soft bread.
Giada DeLaurentiis - McDonald's
Giada DeLaurentiis's culinary expertise is impressive. She gained formal culinary training at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and later refined her craft in some of the most esteemed kitchens in the Los Angeles dining scene such as the Ritz-Carlton Fine Dining Room and Wolfgang Puck's Spago. However, it wasn't until DeLaurentiis joined the Food Network that she became a household name. Known for starring in "Everyday Italian," "Giada at Home," "Giada in Italy," and more, she became synonymous with healthy Italian cooking.
But even DeLaurentiis has the occasional fast food craving. During a 2015 interview with Williams Sonoma, she revealed her love for McDonald's fries. While she typically likes to prioritize nutrition when choosing her meals, she admits that she "can't resist french fries from McDonald's!"
Sunny Anderson - McDonald's
While many celebrity chefs transition from the kitchen to the media, Anderson took the opposite approach. She began in the media space, initially working as an Air Force radio broadcaster and continuing on to become a DJ at a popular New York radio station. Although cooking was originally just a hobby of hers, she quickly began gaining notoriety in the food television world after appearing on "Emeril Live!" as a guest in 2005, which ultimately helped her land her own Food Network shows such as "Gotta Get it," "Cooking for Real," "How'd That Get On My Plate," "Home Made in America with Sunny Anderson," and most notably, "The Kitchen" where she currently serves as a co-host.
Like DeLaurentiis, Sunny Anderson also can't get enough of McDonald's fries. But in order to make sure they come fresh, she has a clever ordering hack: order multiple servings of unsalted fries. Asking for such a larger order of fries without salt ensures your order is made fresh as opposed to consisting of the leftover fries sitting around. In order to maintain that signature salty flavor, Anderson asks for a couple of salt packets at the window, ensuring she doesn't sacrifice flavor for freshness.
Honestly, Anderson's french fry ordering hack is genius. There's truly nothing worse than a soggy fry. Here's to hoping this ordering secret remains under the radar enough that McDonald's employees don't catch on anytime soon.
Bobby Flay - In-N-Out
In-N-Out makes yet another appearance on this list (spoiler alert: It won't be the last) as Bobby Flay is yet another celebrity chef who frequents the West Coast burger joint when he's looking for a quick but delicious meal. Known for his appearances on shows like "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," and "Iron Chef Gauntlet," Flay first gained notoriety for his grill-master skills on "Grillin & Chillin."
While guest starring on the popular YouTube interview series "Hot Ones," Flay was asked to name which food chain makes the best burger. After spending a couple of seconds deep in thought, he had to go with In-N-Out. As the owner of his own burger restaurant, Bobby's Burgers, Flay certainly knows a thing or two about a good burger. If a barbecue icon like Bobby Flay is a fan of the chain, it's clear it's doing something right.
Aarón Sànchez - Whataburger
In-N-Out may be a fan favorite on today's list but this next chef holds another burger spot close to his heart. Aarón Sànchez, one of the most prominent Latin chefs in the culinary world is best known for his restaurants serving fine dining Mexican cuisine and his roles as the host of the Emmy-nominated Cooking Channel show "Taco Trip" and a frequent judge on the popular Food Network series "Chopped."
When it comes to burgers, the Mexican-American chef has a more unique pick, favoring Whataburger — a fast food chain that can primarily be found in the South. As a Texas native, what he loves most about the burger joint is the sauce, which truly puts a Texas flair on a traditional fast food burger. In an interview with Mashed, Sànchez shared that while "[m]ost of the other places that have special sauce" combine ketchup, mayo, and relish to make it, "Whataburger, on the other hand, uses 'a mustard-based dressing.'" If you're looking for a unique burger sauce, perhaps you should stop by Whataburger the next time you find yourself in the South.
Geoffrey Zakarian - In-N-Out
Although Geoffrey Zakarian is best known for his modern American cooking, with restaurants spanning from Hollywood, Florida, to Beverly Hills, and has a deep-rooted appreciation for Armenian food due to his heritage, he has plenty to say about fast food, as well. Like his fellow chefs, Zakarian, who is a co-host on "The Kitchen" and a frequent judge on "Chopped," is a fan of In-N-Out, dubbing it "the O.G." in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table.
And his go-to order? In-N-Out's popular (yet unofficial menu item, as it doesn't appear on the traditional menu) animal-style burger, marking yet another endorsement for this West Coast chain favorite. If this doesn't convince you to head to the fast food spot and try one for yourself the next time you're near an In-N-Out, we don't know what will.
Richard Blais - Chipotle
Hold the fries (and the burgers) for this next celebrity chef because his favorite fast food chain brings a bit more heat than some others on this list. "Top Chef: All Stars" winner and "Next Level Chef" host Richard Blais is an all-around fan when it comes to Chipotle, praising both the food offerings as well as its business model. And what's not to love? The chain's build-your-own-bowl set-up allows for nearly an endless selection of meal options.
Chipotle is a household favorite for Blais because it offers something different from his usual culinary repertoire. Known for his expertise in American-style cooking, Blais often opts for cooking pasta dishes when cooking at home. Grabbing a Chipotle bowl allows him to mix it up and add a flavorful twist to his usual dinner routine.
Paul Hollywood - McDonald's
American celebrity chefs aren't the only ones with a soft spot for McDonald's. Joining the ranks of Giada DeLaurentiis and Sunny Anderson, is Paul Hollywood — a British chef and T.V. personality as well as a McDonald's lover.
As a judge on "The Great British Bake Off," Hollywood spends hours eating sugary, rich desserts. In return, he often finds himself craving salty, savory foods after a long day of work. While Hollywood possesses a deep knowledge of the most ancient baking techniques, he isn't just a connoisseur of fancy baked goods. He enjoys indulging in fast food just as much as the next person.
After a long day of filming, there's nothing Hollywood loves more than pulling into a McDonald's drive-thru and ordering a Big Mac and a large order of fries. So even for those all the way across the Atlantic, McDonald's remains a go-to fast food spot.
Anne Burrell - In-N-Out
This next celebrity chef may not be the biggest fan of fast food, but even she has a go-to spot when she's in a pinch. Known for her roles on hit Food Network shows like "Worst Cooks in America," "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," and "Chef Wanted," Anne Burrell made a name for herself with her bright, spiky blonde hair, bold Italian flavors, and vibrant personality. If the chef had to grab a quick bite though, she admits that she'd swing by In-N-Out.
That's right — In-N-Out has won over even this fast-food skeptic. Like fellow chef Gordon Ramsay, Burrell opts for an animal-style Double Double, except with a few modifications: removing the tomatoes, adding extra spread, and pairing it with a side of fries. It seems like In-N-Out has a hold over even those who steer past the drive-thru, adding to its allure among this group of celebrity chefs.
Buddy Valastro - Wendy's
Buddy Valastro gained notoriety as the star of the hit TLC show "Cake Boss" for his extraordinary skill as a baker and his bold personality. While the New Jersey native may have earned his title as the "cake boss," he believes there's another boss when it comes to the best spicy chicken sandwich: Wendy's. Making its debut on this list, Wendy's is Valastro's favorite chain over competitors like Popeyes and Chick-fil-A as well as more burger-focused chains like McDonald's and Burger King.
While he does have a clear favorite, the Carlo's Bake Shop owner admits that, for the most, he doesn't have particularly strong opinions when it comes to fast food. As a father to several children, his household is no stranger to a brown paper bag filled with burgers and fries. In an interview with Mashed, he expresses that he's always likely to snag "a french fry or two" from his kids, regardless of which chain they're from.
Kristen Kish - Arby's
As a co-host of the truTV show "Fast Foodies," where hosts must reinvent celebrity guest's favorite fast food dishes, Kristen Kish is an expert when it comes to fast food. But Kish doesn't always like her fast food reimagined. In fact, she's a huge fan of fast food herself and admitted in an interview with Mashed that she consistently orders "chicken fingers all day, every day" regardless of the chain she stops at.
But while she's a lover of all chicken fingers, this "Top Chef" winner still has a — perhaps surprising — favorite go-to spot: Arby's. Kish is a big supporter of the chain's chicken fingers and curly fries. While many think of her go-to order as something more suited for children, Kish is on a mission to reverse the chicken-fingers-and-fries-stigma. She has nothing but positive things to say about Arby's crispy chicken fingers and their perfectly seasoned curly fries, making a convincing case for why this underrated fast food chain deserves more recognition.
Justin Sutherland - Arby's and KFC
Like his "Fast Foodies" co-host, Kristen Kish, Justin Sutherland is also a huge fan of Arby's. But while Kish sticks to chicken fingers, Sutherland goes for another meat: roast beef. His go-to order is a Classic Beef 'N Cheddar. This decadent sandwich features roast beef, cheddar sauce, and red ranch sandwiched in an onion roll.
But Sutherland doesn't stop there. Drawing on his "Fast Foodies" experience, the "Iron Chef" winner takes his sandwich to the next level by getting a bit creative. Before eating the sweet sandwich, he makes sure to swing by KFC for some gravy to use as a dipping sauce.
Surely, Sutherland earns the title for most inventive fast food order in today's roundup. He may even rival Kish when it comes to sheer Arby's fandom. Back in 2021, Sutherland partnered with Arby's on a limited edition line of Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry Vodka, proving his dedication to the brand. Someone might want to check in with Kristen Kish though as his collaboration with Arby's sounds like the culmination of her curly fry dreams.
Julia Child - In-N-Out
Next up on our list is perhaps one of the most iconic and beloved chefs to ever grace food television: Julia Child. But while she gained fame for her French cooking, especially her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," her palate expanded beyond the likes of coq a vin and tarte tatin. Child also loved In-N-Out, just like many other notable chefs on this list.
Although her exact favorite dish from the restaurant is unknown, as a California native, it's likely that Child was no stranger to the fast food chain. And with rave reviews from chefs across the industry, it's easy to understand why she became a fan. With a name essentially synonymous with culinary expertise and excellence, Child's stamp of approval carries a lot of weight in the culinary world. In-N-Out is the only fast food chain to have earned her coveted endorsement. If we were in charge, we'd certainly be proudly showcasing that accomplishment on every menu.
Ina Garten - In-N-Out
Anne Burrell isn't the only star on this list who isn't a big fan of fast food. In fact, "Barefoot Contessa" star Ina Garten takes it a step further, claiming that she doesn't indulge in fast food at all — with the exception of one chain. As you might have guessed, that one chain is In-N-Out.
Garten makes sure to stop by the popular burger joint whenever she's on the West Coast. But her fondness for the chain goes beyond its iconic burgers. The reason why she makes this exception is because her biggest culinary inspiration, Julia Child, frequented the chain as well. Garden credits the iconic chef for her own culinary expertise, expressing how much she was able to learn through reading her cookbooks. In an interview with People, Garten shared her love for both Child and the fast food chain, stating, "It's so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay."
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, and Food Republic.