12 Fast Food Secret Menu Items You Need To Try

Have you ever found yourself tearing off your hamburger bun just so you can get to that juicy meat without all the excess bread? If so, the Flying Dutchman may be your ideal In-N-Out order.

In-N-Out offers a variety of secret menu items, many of which are featured on the "Not So Secret Menu" tab on their website. While several hamburger variations are featured in this section of their site, like the Protein Style (which replaces hamburger buns with lettuce) and the Double Meat (which features two hamburger patties), the Flying Dutchman hasn't received a spot on the not-so-secret list.

Despite its flashy name, this variation of In-N-Out's classic cheeseburger is quite simple, consisting of just two hamburger patties and two pieces of cheese. While it seems to be the only secret menu item that completely omits a bun of some kind, many customers mistakenly think it comes sandwiched between grilled, sliced onions due to viral social media videos. If you're looking to get your Flying Dutchman the way you might've seen it on your For You Page, remember to ask for it to come "onion-wrapped." Otherwise, you may be in for a shock when your order has just two patties with cheese.

If you aren't a fan of bread and would rather opt for some onions instead, the onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman is a must-try secret menu item.