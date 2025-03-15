12 Fast Food Secret Menu Items You Need To Try
Tired of the same old offerings at your favorite fast food chain? It might be time to shake things up by ordering from their secret menu. These hidden gems consist of dishes that aren't listed on the traditional menu but can still be ordered — if you know how to ask, of course. Often spread through word-of-mouth on social media, secret menus provide a unique way for fast food chains to build a buzz about their brand online and generate excitement among their most loyal customers.
But sometimes the public gets it wrong. Not all fast food chains have secret menu items. Due to an abundance of online rumors, Chick-fil-A went as far as releasing an official statement denying the existence of a secret menu. So, which hidden menu hacks are actually real and which ones may make for a confusing drive-thru interaction? We've rounded up 12 fast food chain secret menu items that are legit and definitely worth trying.
1. Flying Dutchman, In-N-Out
Have you ever found yourself tearing off your hamburger bun just so you can get to that juicy meat without all the excess bread? If so, the Flying Dutchman may be your ideal In-N-Out order.
In-N-Out offers a variety of secret menu items, many of which are featured on the "Not So Secret Menu" tab on their website. While several hamburger variations are featured in this section of their site, like the Protein Style (which replaces hamburger buns with lettuce) and the Double Meat (which features two hamburger patties), the Flying Dutchman hasn't received a spot on the not-so-secret list.
Despite its flashy name, this variation of In-N-Out's classic cheeseburger is quite simple, consisting of just two hamburger patties and two pieces of cheese. While it seems to be the only secret menu item that completely omits a bun of some kind, many customers mistakenly think it comes sandwiched between grilled, sliced onions due to viral social media videos. If you're looking to get your Flying Dutchman the way you might've seen it on your For You Page, remember to ask for it to come "onion-wrapped." Otherwise, you may be in for a shock when your order has just two patties with cheese.
If you aren't a fan of bread and would rather opt for some onions instead, the onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman is a must-try secret menu item.
2. Quesarito, Chipotle
The Quesarito is exactly what it sounds like: a quesadilla-style burrito. While Chipotle lets customers customize their burrito or quesadilla order, combining the two isn't officially offered on their menu. But with Chipotle offering customers the opportunity to modify their order to their liking, it's no wonder that customers have come up with this hack to indulge in the quesadilla-burrito fusion.
This secret menu item takes putting cheese in your burrito to an entirely different level. The Quesarito allows customers to wrap their burrito in a quesadilla-like tortilla, putting cheese between two tortillas instead of using just one. While it sounds like every cheese lover's dream, it can potentially be every Chipotle worker's worst nightmare. As you can imagine, the dish takes longer to prepare than your typical burrito, so try to avoid ordering during peak hours. Trying this secret menu item on an off-day will surely make for a better ordering experience, both for you and the Chipotle staff.
Ordering a Quesarito adds about a $3.50 surcharge to the typical burrito price, which already ranges from about $9-$11. Still, if you're looking for a way to elevate your next Chipotle order, this cheesy and delicious twist on your average burrito is well worth it.
3. What Kev Eats, Jersey Mike's
As a Jersey native, I've frequented Jersey Mike's more times than I can count. Yet, every time I order from this place, I miss that extra spicy kick I crave in my sandwiches (and most of my food, really). If you're a spicy food connoisseur like myself, this Jersey Mike's secret menu hack will be right up your alley.
Using the chain's Number 9 Club Supreme as a foundation, this fiery sandwich modifies the usual menu item by adding in multiple sauces (including mayonnaise, buffalo sauce, and chipotle mayo), vinegar, oil, hot chopped pepper relish, and jalapeño peppers. The combination of sauces and peppers make for a tangy explosion of heat, perfect for those of us who have been missing that kick in our Jersey Mike's subs. The additional toppings don't appear to come with any surcharge, so you'll still end up paying the usual $12.59 you'd typically pay for the classic Number 9.
If you're looking for a sub sandwich that'll really bring the heat, make the What Kev Eats sandwich your next order when grabbing a bite at your local Jersey Mike's.
4. Cookie Jar Blizzard, Dairy Queen
Calling all cookie lovers: Dairy Queen's secret menu has the perfect blizzard for you. While Dairy Queen offers many cookie-inspired blizzard flavors, from Oreo Fudge Brownie to Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Turtle Pecan Cluster, this secret menu item stands out as it appears to be the only blizzard to merge multiple cookie flavors into just one order. The Cookie Jar Blizzard uses a vanilla soft serve base and mixes in Oreos, cookie dough, and hot fudge, giving customers a fusion of cookie flavors — as if they were reaching into a cookie jar.
Although this item is now a part of the secret menu, like some others on this list, it once had an official spot in Dairy Queen's lineup. Serving as April's flavor of the month back in 2019, this fan-favorite is still relatively easy to recreate even today. To make your ordering experience as quick and easy as possible, I'd recommend going for the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard and adding in some Oreos for an additional $1.09 surcharge.
For just $1 more, this delicious secret menu blizzard is essentially a cookie jar in a cup. What's not to love?
5. BLT, Burger King
As one of the world's most iconic sandwiches, it's surprising that Burger King doesn't officially have a BLT on their menu. While the chain offers a bacon-topped burger (the Bacon King burger) and a lettuce-and-tomato topped burger (the Whopper), there's no menu item that specifically combines all three ingredients. Putting a twist on the classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, the Burger King BLT throws in a hamburger patty to the traditional sandwich, creating a dish that stays true to the chain's name.
The Burger King BLT combines the best of both worlds, providing customers with the freshness and juiciness of tomato and lettuce paired with the salty crunch of crispy bacon. And, of course, you can't forget about that burger underneath, adding some extra protein to the BLT. Customers can get their hands on this secret menu item by ordering a Whopper and then adding on bacon as an additional topping, incurring just an $0.80 additional fee on top of the standard $6.59 for the Whopper.
While simple, the Burger King BLT is a great choice for anyone looking to add a little extra flair to their next Whopper meal.
6. T-Rex Burger, Wendy's
Perhaps the most ambitious secret menu item on this list is Wendy's T-Rex Burger. Stacked with nine square-shaped hamburger patties and nice slices of cheese, this towering burger is not for the faint of heart (or appetite). But it hasn't been a secret for the entirety of its existence. Decades ago, a Wendy's location in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada publicly advertised the T-Rex Burger. However, after the item went viral in 2013, the franchise stopped serving it.
If you're still looking to take on the challenge, have no fear. You can hack the system and get your hands on a T-Rex Burger by ordering a Dave's Triple and requesting an additional six hamburger patties on top of the three that already come with the order. This customization isn't available when ordering online, so only the bravest customers willing to ask face-to-face will have the opportunity to receive this monster of a hamburger.
Successfully ordering and finishing this burger is quite an impressive feat. But be warned, the price tag is just as heavy as the 2-pound burger, coming in at a whopping $21.99 — over $13 more than the Dave's Triple. Eager to take on the challenge? Head to Wendy's the next time you're feeling (very) hungry.
7. Barbie Frappuccino, Starbucks
If you're a fan of Starbucks' Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher, prepare to fall head over heels for this next bright pink secret menu item. This dreamy pink concoction gives dragonfruit stans the chance to have a more creamy, decadent drink that'll still satisfy that fruity craving.
In order to get your hands on this hot pink delight, start by ordering either a Vanilla Bean Creme or White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino. From there, customize it by adding half and half, dragonfruit inclusion, strawberry inclusion, and vanilla syrup. And, of course, no Starbucks frappe experience is complete without topping it off with whipped cream.
While the days of Barbie summer may be over, the days of the Barbie Frappuccino are most certainly not. And if you're worried that the drink's Instagram-worthy aesthetic is its only selling point, don't be. Perfect for all the dragonfruit lovers out there, this vibrant, fruity, and bold frappuccino tastes just as good as it looks — if not better.
But pretty comes with a hefty price tag. Totaling to about $10 with all of the customization, this drink definitely falls on the more expensive side. Still, the pink joy it will bring during cold winter (or any season, really) months make it worth it.
8. Chicken Biscuit, Popeyes
Who says you can't have Popeyes for breakfast? This secret menu item is certainly making a case for it. The Popeyes Chicken Biscuit is a pretty straightforward dish, taking one of their signature fried chicken tenders and sandwiching it between two of their buttermilk biscuits. Some social media users have even split just one biscuit in half to make the secret menu item, adding in different sauces such as honey or hot honey dip to bring a bit more flavor and moisture to the secret sandwich.
While chains like Wendy's have already hopped on the chicken biscuit train, Popeyes has yet to officially feature one on their menu. Aside from a Sri Lanka location who advertised the Chicken Biscuit back in 2022, the not-so-secret item has yet to make it to locations in other countries.
But perhaps it's time for Popeyes to reconsider. The flaky, buttery biscuit paired with the crispy, juicy chicken makes for a perfect bite. If this flavorful, crispy combo is living in your brain rent-free, you'll have to get creative when ordering. At the moment, your best bet is to order the smallest chicken tender option available with two biscuits on the side. Totaling $13.52 for two Chicken Biscuits, this reasonably priced breakfast option is certainly worth a try.
9. Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee, Dunkin'
While America may run on Dunkin', what they really need to be running on are Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffees. This secret menu item is pretty much a snickerdoodle in drink form, elevating Dunkin's classic frozen coffee to a dessert-worthy treat.
In order to snag this delightful frozen dream, you can start by asking for a medium frozen coffee as a foundation with cream as your dairy of choice. To give it that snickerdoodle flavor, customize it by asking for three pumps of the hazelnut, caramel, and French vanilla syrups. Top it with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, and voila! You'll be left with the most delicious frozen coffee you've ever had.
Although this cookie-flavored concoction isn't on Dunkin's current menu, perhaps it's time for the chain to stop keeping it a secret. Either way, the Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee should definitely be on your must-try list.
10. Orange Creamsicle Shake, McDonald's
McDonald's is bringing back all of the childhood nostalgia with this next secret menu item. The Orange Creamsicle Shake is just like the ice cream bar you may remember from childhood. This milkshake version keeps that vibrant, creamy orange creamsicle flavor with the added bonus of a longer-lasting experience as you sip it slowly through a straw.
While McDonald's Canada added an Orange Cream Pop Shake to their regular menu in the summer of 2024, the drink wasn't made available in the United States. Luckily, the shake is easy to replicate with regular McDonald's menu items. Simply order a cup of Hi-C in the flavor "Orange Lavaburst" and a cone of their iconic vanilla soft serve, and then combine the two to get the perfect Orange Creamsicle Shake. And if your local McDonald's ice cream machine is down, have no fear, other social media users have suggested using creamer as an alternative to get that creamy orange flavor.
While McDonald's Canada claims it's the perfect drink for summer, it can truly be enjoyed all year. So whether you're waking up to blue skies and sunny days or currently trudging your way through snow and ice to get to work each morning, swing by McDonald's and take a sweet trip down memory lane with this secret menu item.
11. Mermaid Water, Sonic
Joining the list of secret menu drinks is the Mermaid Water from Sonic. Popularized on TikTok, the drink is a fusion of fruity flavors, blending raspberry, peach, strawberry, and lemon with a simple yet effective base: water. The viral TikTok video, which currently has 6 million views, led to a train of other users also deeming it "THE drink of the summer" back in 2023.
With its vibrant red hue, Mermaid Water not only tastes delicious but looks super aesthetically pleasing. For the best presentation, make sure to opt for a clear plastic cup over Styrofoam to get that beautiful color on display.
If you're intrigued by this secret menu drink (after all, with a name like "Mermaid Water," who wouldn't be?), you'll have to opt for listing out the individual ingredients as Sonic doesn't officially recognize it on their menu. According to social media users, you should opt for the RT 44 size of Sonic's Water and customize it by adding two sugar free syrups in the flavors raspberry and peach as well as fresh lemon and strawberry. At just $5.65, this fruity and refreshing drink will have your taste buds thanking you.
12. Incredible Hulk, Taco Bell
And finally, Taco Bell's Incredible Hulk. Unlike many other chains on this list, Taco Bell doesn't require customers to rely upon menu hacks to place an order for this dish. Instead, interested customers can simply order the Incredible Hulk by name.
This Marvel-inspired secret item takes a spin on the chain's Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, replacing the signature nacho cheese sauce with guacamole. Mixed with the rest of the menu item's usual ingredients — which includes beef, cheese, beans, and sour cream — the guacamole gives the burrito a burst of freshness that the regular menu item lacks. And, of course, that vibrant green color connects the dish to its beloved superhero namesake, with some online users even noting the green hue visibly comes through the tortilla, adding to the Incredible Hulk allure.
Not only is this dish tasty, but it's also super affordable. Adding just $1.15 to the already low price of $3.99 for the standard 5-layer burrito, the total for this secret menu item comes to just $5.14 — a great deal for a satisfying meal. If you're looking for a cheesy yet fresh twist on a classic burrito, the Incredible Hulk is definitely worth a try.