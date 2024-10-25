Where To Go For The Best Armenian Food In California, According To Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian is known for his modern take on American and French cooking, but the restaurateur and celebrated Iron Chef also has a personal connection to Armenian food. With his Armenian American background and upbringing in Worcester, Massachusetts — the location of the first Armenian community in the United States — he knows a thing or two about the Eurasian country's cuisine.

Food Republic had an opportunity to speak with the chef at the 2024 New York City Wine and Food Festival, where he noted that Armenian food is underrated. "It's a peasant food, and I grew up with it," he stated, "but there's not a lot of stuff that's out there. You'd have to go to a really local place." Specifically, Zakarian singled out the Los Angeles city of Glendale with "some great Armenian restaurants." Glendale is home to the largest Armenian population outside Armenia and the area is teeming with highly lauded ethnic restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. Aside from Glendale, there's also the Little Armenia neighborhood in Hollywood, which abuts the city's Thai Town in an unexpected yet welcome melding of diverse cultures.

Armenian food has much in common with Middle Eastern food, which Zakarian describes as from "the same basket of stuff we use." According to him, "It's basically the same cuisine[;] it's just a different name." He mentioned the Philadelphia-based Israeli restaurant Zahav, with its menu full of kebabs, shishlik, hummus, and kubbe neeya — a fish, bulgur, and pickled vegetable version of Michael Solomonov's fried kibbe.