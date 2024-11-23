The Fast Food Fried Chicken Anthony Bourdain Couldn't Resist

Celebrity chefs are famous for creating innovative and inviting food, but sometimes they crave fast food just like the rest of us. For Anthony Bourdain, that often meant picking up Popeyes. The late chef told People magazine about his love for the fried chicken chain months before his 2018 death. Bourdain said he'd head to Popeyes (which jumped on the 'girl dinner' TikTok trend) after returning home from traveling for his CNN show "Parts Unknown," which explored foods around the world, calling the Louisiana-style chicken "exotica" after all that global cuisine.

Bourdain's go-to Popeyes order was spicy fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, Cajun gravy, with a side of macaroni and cheese. What makes the fried chicken so good that Bourdain and other famed chefs like David Chang, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, and Hugh Acheson have sung its praises? It gets its juiciness and signature Cajun-style flavor from being marinated for 12 hours in spices native to bayou cooking. Deep frying the chicken after it's coated with a Southern egg-and-flour batter –- which they claim to use more of than their competitors -– produces a perfectly crispy crust.

Bourdain's self-described "shameful pleasure" (per the Boston Globe), Popeyes macaroni and cheese, was revamped in 2022. The updated Homestyle Mac & Cheese is made with real butter and cheddar cheese for rich creaminess and has a shredded cheddar topping that transforms into a crunchy, golden crust when baked. Bourdain liked Popeyes' iconic fluffy buttermilk biscuits with Cajun gravy, the savory sauce with a bit of spicy heat that tops their mashed potatoes — which are smooth and silky enough to be used as a dipping sauce.