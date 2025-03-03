4 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Frozen Pierogies

Pierogi just might be the signature dish of Polish cuisine, and for good reason. Soft, dumpling-like dough filled with hearty fillings like mashed potatoes and cheese or mushrooms and sauerkraut ... It's like a warm hug in a bite-sized pouch. If you're not lucky enough to have a Polish grandmother making you fresh pierogi in your kitchen, then the next best thing is a bag of frozen pierogi from the store.

Frozen pierogi are delicious on their own, but if you want to upgrade your Polish dinner, there are plenty of ways to do so. Traditionally, pierogi are boiled off in a pot and then browned in a saute pan before being topped with caramelized onions, fried bacon bits, or sour cream. Pierogi can even be sweet, filled with fruit and drizzled with heavy cream or melted butter and sugar.

But why stop there? Whether you prefer savory or sweet, there are countless ways to upgrade your frozen pierogi into a unique, satisfying meal.