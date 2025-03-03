4 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Frozen Pierogies
Pierogi just might be the signature dish of Polish cuisine, and for good reason. Soft, dumpling-like dough filled with hearty fillings like mashed potatoes and cheese or mushrooms and sauerkraut ... It's like a warm hug in a bite-sized pouch. If you're not lucky enough to have a Polish grandmother making you fresh pierogi in your kitchen, then the next best thing is a bag of frozen pierogi from the store.
Frozen pierogi are delicious on their own, but if you want to upgrade your Polish dinner, there are plenty of ways to do so. Traditionally, pierogi are boiled off in a pot and then browned in a saute pan before being topped with caramelized onions, fried bacon bits, or sour cream. Pierogi can even be sweet, filled with fruit and drizzled with heavy cream or melted butter and sugar.
But why stop there? Whether you prefer savory or sweet, there are countless ways to upgrade your frozen pierogi into a unique, satisfying meal.
Make a 'dumpling' soup with pierogi
Similar to the store-bought shortcut for making restaurant worthy wonton soup, you can use frozen pierogi to make a cozy soup. Start off with a classic chicken soup base with onion, garlic, carrots, celery, and chicken broth. Boil the pierogi directly in the soup for easy cooking, then add cream or milk for richness and top off with the classic fried bacon bits.
If you're not eating all the soup immediately in one sitting (which might be hard to avoid), cook the pierogi separately and add them when serving to prevent them from getting too soft and falling apart. This way, you can enjoy single servings of soup at your leisure.
Air fry for maximum crispiness
If you don't want to wait for water to boil or go through the hassle of sauteing your frozen pierogi, the air fryer is an easy way to make your store-bought pierogi and upgrade them into a crispy, flavor-filled, hand-held snack. Crunchy all over pierogi? Yes, please!
All you need to do is lay them out evenly and brush a light layer of oil on top (but like with potatoes, avoid using too much oil for your air fryer snack, as it can make the pierogi overly greasy). Cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes before dipping these crispy morsels into your favorite sauce.
Loaded baked-potato inspired pierogi
Does a bite of potato, cheese, sour cream, and bacon bits remind you of another cozy comfort food? With the right toppings, potato and cheese pierogi (otherwise known as pierogi ruskie) become an irresistible twist on the ultimate loaded baked potato.
Simply boil your pierogi until tender, then pan-fry them in butter or oil until golden. Pile on crispy bacon crumbles, sour cream, shredded cheese, and chopped green onions for a touch of freshness. Or engage in some home-kitchen chaos cooking and add untraditional ingredients, like some kale and kohlrabi kimchi.
Highlight popular Polish ingredients
Turn your pierogi dinner into a full Polish feast by pairing the pierogi with other traditional ingredients. One of the most beloved Polish staples is the kielbasa, a flavorful sausage typically made with pork.
Slice your kielbasa into bite-sized pieces and pan-fry until caramelized, then sprinkle it over your pierogi or serve it as a side. To round out your meal, incorporate other classic Polish flavors. Sauerkraut and horseradish add acidity and spice to balance out the richness of the pierogi, while pickled beets and dill bring an earthy freshness. Make some Polish egg salad to serve on the side for some extra creamy protein to round out the meal.