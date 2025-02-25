Can Pierogis Be Sweet?

A cherished comfort food, pierogis are a beloved type of dumpling with Eastern European origins, made from unleavened dough and filled with a variety of ingredients. These delectable dumplings are usually stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, homemade sauerkraut, or even spiced meats. Traditionally, pierogis are boiled, then sometimes fried, and served with toppings like sour cream, butter, or herbs.

But did you know that pierogis can also be sweet? Dessert pierogis can be filled with fruit or sweet cheeses, and have as much traditional history as their savory counterparts. Traditional Ukrainian dessert pierogis can be filled with prunes or cherries. However, there are many variations of the theme. A classic example is the Saskatoon berry pierogi, which became a staple among Ukrainian immigrants in the Canadian Prairies. When these immigrants couldn't find prune plums in Canada, they adapted by using the locally abundant Saskatoon berries. These pierogi are often boiled then pan-fried just like savory pierogis, and served with ice cream or homemade whipped cream.

Another beloved sweet pierogi variety features a filling of sweetened cheese. This version strikes a balance between sweet and savory, with a creamy, tangy kick. Think of cheese blintz flavor in a pierogi-style casing. The dough for these pierogis often includes sour cream and butter, ensuring a tender, rich bite.