Can Pierogis Be Sweet?
A cherished comfort food, pierogis are a beloved type of dumpling with Eastern European origins, made from unleavened dough and filled with a variety of ingredients. These delectable dumplings are usually stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, homemade sauerkraut, or even spiced meats. Traditionally, pierogis are boiled, then sometimes fried, and served with toppings like sour cream, butter, or herbs.
But did you know that pierogis can also be sweet? Dessert pierogis can be filled with fruit or sweet cheeses, and have as much traditional history as their savory counterparts. Traditional Ukrainian dessert pierogis can be filled with prunes or cherries. However, there are many variations of the theme. A classic example is the Saskatoon berry pierogi, which became a staple among Ukrainian immigrants in the Canadian Prairies. When these immigrants couldn't find prune plums in Canada, they adapted by using the locally abundant Saskatoon berries. These pierogi are often boiled then pan-fried just like savory pierogis, and served with ice cream or homemade whipped cream.
Another beloved sweet pierogi variety features a filling of sweetened cheese. This version strikes a balance between sweet and savory, with a creamy, tangy kick. Think of cheese blintz flavor in a pierogi-style casing. The dough for these pierogis often includes sour cream and butter, ensuring a tender, rich bite.
The traveled history of the pierogi
Pierogis have a long history stretching across the corners of the globe. The first concept of stuffed dumplings likely began in China and spread through the Silk Road, eventually reaching Slavic regions through years of trade. In Eastern Europe as elsewhere, the dish evolved, incorporating local ingredients such as wheat, cabbage, potato and meat, transforming into the hearty, heavenly pierogi. However, there are various other origin stories. According to The Pierogi Experiment, one legend is that the pierogi was brought to Poland from Ukraine by Saint Hyacinth in 1238.
Pierogis are an absolutely central part of Polish and Ukrainian cuisine, but they are enjoyed beyond the borders, and across all parts of eastern Europe. They're also a big hit anywhere there is a diaspora. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has embraced the pierogi like no other American city, dating back to the arrival of thousands of Eastern European immigrants in the early 1900s who brought their culinary traditions with them. At Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games they even have a highly entertaining pierogi mascot race! Whether served with caramelized onions, ketchup, or sweet with cream, there is no wrong way to enjoy pierogis.