How To Make The Ultimate Loaded Baked Potato

You can't have a loaded baked potato without the toppings. Start by slicing your cooked russet lengthwise — though not all the way through — so you can mash the insides of the potato to allow the other flavors to seep in. Make sure to spread the butter and crème fraîche first to form a gooey base for the bacon, cheese, and finally the chives, which add the perfect finishing touch of green crunch.

Since Jonathan Bautista's ingredients aren't kitchen staples for everyone, you can opt for substitutions. For example, if you find yourself asking "What is crème fraîche?," know that it's similar to sour cream and can be easily swapped for it, as they have a similar taste and texture. Nueske is a premium smoked bacon brand, but you can swap it for any other store-bought favorite, which leaves room for lower-fat options, if you like. You'll still get the same loaded potato satisfaction, but with ingredients that you may already have at home.

Speaking of ingredients you have at home, there are plenty of ways to make the ultimate loaded potato beyond the traditional steakhouse go-tos. Some unique toppings to make a meal out of your potato include chicken and avocado, turkey chili, or even just the sauce you pair with your entree. You can also experiment with spices by adding smoked paprika or onion powder to your loaded potato for an extra flavor boost.