Why You Should Avoid Using Too Much Oil When Air Frying Potatoes
Using an air fryer has become a go-to solution for efficient cooking that doesn't require the hassle of an oven, but doesn't give you the mushy end product of a microwave. People all over the internet have posted thousands of kitchen hacks on how to use an air fryer to give you the best textural outcome, no matter what's on the menu. But what about making something as simple as roasted potatoes? Your air fryer will get you that perfectly crunchy outside and soft inside — but not if you use too much oil.
Air fryers are indeed magical, but they can't do all the work on their own. While there are many mistakes you should avoid when cooking potatoes in an air fryer, over-oiling them takes away that crispiness and can ruin the flavor. Not to mention it makes the potatoes extra greasy and can cause your air fryer — which is designed to cook primarily with hot air — to smoke and clog. Note that you should avoid cooking sprays and stick to a classic cooking oil like olive oil, because the sprays can leave behind a residue that sticks to your fry basket and ruins it over time. So, while it may seem like a good idea to get with the times and use all the updated gadgets, lightly oiling your potatoes the old fashioned way is a guaranteed, crispy success.
More to know about air frying potatoes
While using an air fryer is one of the tricks for making extra crispy potatoes with only a fraction of the oil needed for deep frying, there are other tips that will guarantee success. The first is to only use oil when heating up raw potatoes — frozen foods like tater tots and fries include oil from when they're manufactured. Another tip is to cut your potatoes to a uniform size, and finally, don't overcrowd your air fryer. Both will help with even cooking and will get you that perfect crisp. Not only will your air fryer get you that ideal texture, it's one of the healthiest ways to cook potatoes, especially when you don't over-oil.
Once you've got your technique down, air fryer potatoes can be the perfect, simple addition to any meal — but nobody said they had to be bland. Along with your drizzle of olive oil, try adding some Italian seasoning, garlic, and even a sprinkling of parmesan cheese for an extra kick. The seasonings will crisp up nicely with the potato skins, and air fryers are easy to clean up, so you don't have to worry about extra messy pans. You can also customize your potatoes to the occasion by switching up the spices and adding some Old Bay seasoning to give your taters that summer seafood feel. The possibilities are endless in the air fryer — just remember that a little oil goes a long way.