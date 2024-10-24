Why You Should Avoid Using Too Much Oil When Air Frying Potatoes

Using an air fryer has become a go-to solution for efficient cooking that doesn't require the hassle of an oven, but doesn't give you the mushy end product of a microwave. People all over the internet have posted thousands of kitchen hacks on how to use an air fryer to give you the best textural outcome, no matter what's on the menu. But what about making something as simple as roasted potatoes? Your air fryer will get you that perfectly crunchy outside and soft inside — but not if you use too much oil.

Air fryers are indeed magical, but they can't do all the work on their own. While there are many mistakes you should avoid when cooking potatoes in an air fryer, over-oiling them takes away that crispiness and can ruin the flavor. Not to mention it makes the potatoes extra greasy and can cause your air fryer — which is designed to cook primarily with hot air — to smoke and clog. Note that you should avoid cooking sprays and stick to a classic cooking oil like olive oil, because the sprays can leave behind a residue that sticks to your fry basket and ruins it over time. So, while it may seem like a good idea to get with the times and use all the updated gadgets, lightly oiling your potatoes the old fashioned way is a guaranteed, crispy success.