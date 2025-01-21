The Store-Bought Shortcut For Restaurant Worthy Wonton Soup

What's a quick dinner that's filling, packed with vegetables, and that kids will probably eat? Wonton soup, of course. This simple Chinese delicacy is often relegated to takeout, but it's easy to make a tasty version at home. And no, you don't need to learn how to make homemade wontons. Just grab a bag of store-bought frozen dumplings, and you can have restaurant-worthy soup in no time.

A bag of frozen dumplings is a secret weapon for creating cozier meals. Any night of the week, you can make pan-fried pot stickers or heat them up with a creamy sauce. Wonton soup, however, is perhaps the easiest and most satisfying way to use them. You don't even need a complicated recipe — just a few sliced vegetables, your favorite type of broth, soy sauce, and a mix of aromatics. And, of course, don't forget the dumplings. Any flavor will work as long as they're thin-skinned, which cook quickly in broth and provide the same texture and consistency as restaurant wontons. How many dumplings? As many as you want!