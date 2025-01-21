The Store-Bought Shortcut For Restaurant Worthy Wonton Soup
What's a quick dinner that's filling, packed with vegetables, and that kids will probably eat? Wonton soup, of course. This simple Chinese delicacy is often relegated to takeout, but it's easy to make a tasty version at home. And no, you don't need to learn how to make homemade wontons. Just grab a bag of store-bought frozen dumplings, and you can have restaurant-worthy soup in no time.
A bag of frozen dumplings is a secret weapon for creating cozier meals. Any night of the week, you can make pan-fried pot stickers or heat them up with a creamy sauce. Wonton soup, however, is perhaps the easiest and most satisfying way to use them. You don't even need a complicated recipe — just a few sliced vegetables, your favorite type of broth, soy sauce, and a mix of aromatics. And, of course, don't forget the dumplings. Any flavor will work as long as they're thin-skinned, which cook quickly in broth and provide the same texture and consistency as restaurant wontons. How many dumplings? As many as you want!
Choosing the perfect frozen dumplings for your soup
Most well-stocked grocery stores will have at least a few frozen dumpling options — check near the frozen appetizers if you're shopping at a general grocery store. For the really good stuff, however, head to the frozen dumpling aisle in an Asian grocery store, where you'll find a wide variety of choices. Classic wontons are usually filled with ground pork and shrimp, but there are also options with chicken, mushrooms, and other delicious fillings. Don't be afraid to experiment.
When you're ready to assemble the soup, heat up your aromatics — like garlic or ginger — in some sesame oil. Then add the broth and sliced vegetables. Once the broth starts to simmer, stir in some soy sauce and add your dumplings. When the soup comes to a low boil and the dumplings float to the surface, it's ready to eat.
If you're planning to make enough soup for leftovers, store the dumplings separately from the liquid. Overnight, the thin skin of the dumplings can absorb too much liquid and fall apart. Keep them in a separate container, and when you're ready to reheat the soup, simply drop the dumplings back in.