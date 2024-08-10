The Textural Difference Between Chowder Vs Bisque

Chowder and bisque: They're two sides of the same delicious coin, right? Creamy and thick, both styles of soup have French beginnings (more on that later) and tend to be made with seafood, although this isn't always the case — just try a Cajun-style corn chowder for a life-changing experience. Regardless of their similarities, however, chowder and bisque actually share one major difference: texture.

While bisque's base is smooth and silky thanks to the necessary step of pureeing, a chowder is chunky, with ingredients like potatoes, vegetables, and seafood floating around and mimicking a stew, even a little more than it mimics a soup. Bisque can have chunks of seafood in it — like a lobster bisque — but the difference here is that the meat is usually cooked separately and then added to the pureed bisque (or even spooned on top of each serving bowl). Regardless of which one you end up ordering or making at home, you'll have a bowl of something delicious, creamy, and warm to obsess over.