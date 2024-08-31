What Is Za'atar Seasoning Really Made Of?

A salty, savory, layered spice blend, za'atar enhances the flavors of every dish it's added to. An ancient staple of Levantine cuisine, the spice mix today has made its way from kitchens in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine to becoming a hit across kitchens worldwide. You may recognize it as the trending addition to marinades, or the earthy spice that is perfection when dusted on pita chips.

Za'atar recipes differ regionally and even house-to-house. The spice mix takes its name from the Arabic word zaatar, which refers to the wild herb hyssop AKA wild thyme – the star of the mix. The most common za'atar combination consists of hyssop, sumac, and roasted sesame seeds. However, marjoram, oregano, or thyme can be used as replacements when the wild herb can't be sourced. Za'atar mixes can also include dill, orange zest, coriander, or cumin, adding fruity or more spicy notes depending on each extra spice or seasoning.

Za'atar varieties often differ in color and texture, depending on how finely ground the spices are and what each mix has to offer. The depth and variety of this spice blend are what lend to its versatility in all sorts of recipes.