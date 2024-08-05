Souvlaki Vs Kebabs: Is There Really A Difference?

Souvlaki and kebabs both feature chunks of marinated meat that have been cooked on skewers. They each have a delicious smell that fills the air when they're grilled, and they can both be found through various street vendors and restaurants throughout the United States (and the world).

While they clearly share some similarities, the two foods also have some major differences. For one, souvlaki hails from Greece and is a meat-only skewer, while kebabs were born in the Middle East, and tend to be grilled along with vegetables. They're each also made with different spices and marinades, and are usually served with distinct condiments (a nod to where they traditionally came from).

One of the best parts about each of these, though? They're both pretty affordable for how much food you get — something that we can all embrace these days. Whether you're getting souvlaki or kebabs, you'll likely be given some sort of flatbread, salad, and sauce to go with it.