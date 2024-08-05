Souvlaki Vs Kebabs: Is There Really A Difference?
Souvlaki and kebabs both feature chunks of marinated meat that have been cooked on skewers. They each have a delicious smell that fills the air when they're grilled, and they can both be found through various street vendors and restaurants throughout the United States (and the world).
While they clearly share some similarities, the two foods also have some major differences. For one, souvlaki hails from Greece and is a meat-only skewer, while kebabs were born in the Middle East, and tend to be grilled along with vegetables. They're each also made with different spices and marinades, and are usually served with distinct condiments (a nod to where they traditionally came from).
One of the best parts about each of these, though? They're both pretty affordable for how much food you get — something that we can all embrace these days. Whether you're getting souvlaki or kebabs, you'll likely be given some sort of flatbread, salad, and sauce to go with it.
What is souvlaki?
One of Greece's most popular street foods, souvlaki, comes from the Greek word souvla, which means "skewer". The dish is comprised of meat (typically lamb, pork, or chicken) grilled over charcoals and usually served with warm pita, a tomato salad, and tzatziki (a tangy yogurt sauce made with grated cucumbers, fresh dill, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice).
While its exact origins are hard to pin down, souvlaki has been around for years — as far back as 17th century B.C. This was proven when archaeologists in Santorini unearthed ancient stone tools that resembled modern-day barbecue skewers. In fact, this delicious dish has even been described in several ancient Greek texts, like Homer's "Iliad."
When it comes to souvlaki's marinade, simplicity is the name of the game. It usually consists of an acidic base — like lemon juice or red wine vinegar — Greek oregano, salt, and pepper. While it might not look like much, the flavors work beautifully together and produce a juicy result begging to be wrapped up in a pita.
What are kebabs?
Also known as shish kebabs, kebabs are believed to have originated in the Middle East, and got their name from the Turkish words şiş (skewer) and kebap (roasted meat). Created by Turkish soldiers who grilled chunks of wild animal meat skewered on their swords over an open flame, kebabs were first referred to in 1377 in a Turkish script called "The Story of Joseph."
Traditionally made with lamb or mutton, modern-day kebabs can consist of various proteins — including chicken and beef — and many colorful veggies that can hold up to the grill, like cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions. They can be served on their own, but are often accompanied by rice, flatbread, hummus (a delicious chickpea blend with a rich history), and tahini (a creamy and nutty condiment made with blended sesame seeds, garlic, and lemon juice).
Shish kebabs are often marinated overnight with a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and spices commonly used in the Middle East like cumin, turmeric, coriander, and paprika. The kebabs are then skewered with veggies and grilled (although some recipes roast them in the oven, while others replace the meat and veggies entirely with fruit). If you're opting to try a fruit kebab, just make sure to use fruits that are grill-friendly, like pineapple, grapes, and watermelon.