Turn McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Into A British Classic With One Addition

There's nothing quite like biting into a Filet-O-Fish from McDonalds. The fluffy steamed bun pairs perfectly with the fried fish patty, American cheese, and creamy yet zingy tartar sauce. McDonalds introduced the Filet-O-Fish in 1959 to provide a fish option on Fridays, and it has since become a fan-favorite. You can buy different varieties of the Filet-O-Fish around the world, and it's also easily customizable. You can even use the sandwich to make a take on a British favorite: fish and chips.

Like the McDonald's ice cream hack where you combine a baked apple pie and a cup of soft serve, this one is beyond easy. Order a Filet-O-Fish and some fries. Then add some of the fries on top of the patty and top with your desired condiments. Some people who've tried this hack suggest adding ketchup; however, if you want to keep things ultra-authentic, you could also ask for a vinegar packet to add to the fries — though it really should be malt vinegar. While some McDonald's employees will add the fries to your burger if you ask nicely, you might have to do it yourself. In this case, we recommend ordering medium or large fries, so you have enough to enjoy on your own as well.

You could also order your Filet-O-Fish with Big Mac sauce. The combination of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, mustard, vinegar, and spices provides the perfect mix of tangy and sweet that tastes amazing paired with the fish. We suggest ordering a bit of extra on the side to dip your remaining fries in.