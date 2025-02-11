Turn McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Into A British Classic With One Addition
There's nothing quite like biting into a Filet-O-Fish from McDonalds. The fluffy steamed bun pairs perfectly with the fried fish patty, American cheese, and creamy yet zingy tartar sauce. McDonalds introduced the Filet-O-Fish in 1959 to provide a fish option on Fridays, and it has since become a fan-favorite. You can buy different varieties of the Filet-O-Fish around the world, and it's also easily customizable. You can even use the sandwich to make a take on a British favorite: fish and chips.
Like the McDonald's ice cream hack where you combine a baked apple pie and a cup of soft serve, this one is beyond easy. Order a Filet-O-Fish and some fries. Then add some of the fries on top of the patty and top with your desired condiments. Some people who've tried this hack suggest adding ketchup; however, if you want to keep things ultra-authentic, you could also ask for a vinegar packet to add to the fries — though it really should be malt vinegar. While some McDonald's employees will add the fries to your burger if you ask nicely, you might have to do it yourself. In this case, we recommend ordering medium or large fries, so you have enough to enjoy on your own as well.
You could also order your Filet-O-Fish with Big Mac sauce. The combination of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, mustard, vinegar, and spices provides the perfect mix of tangy and sweet that tastes amazing paired with the fish. We suggest ordering a bit of extra on the side to dip your remaining fries in.
More ways to get creative with a Filet-O-Fish
Another option is to turn your Filet-O-Fish into a take on surf and turf. This involves ordering a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish, then removing the top bun of the double cheeseburger and adding the Filet-O-Fish on top, so you have a Big Mac-style double-decker burger. While the combination of toppings sounds like it wouldn't work, diners who've tried this hack say the tartar sauce pairs nicely with the tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard of the burger. If you don't want to add a beef patty to your Filet-O-Fish, consider ordering a regular Filet-O-Fish and then asking for lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and Big Mac sauce to create a hybrid burger, minus the red meat.
If you're craving something lighter, you can also take inspiration from Filet-O-Fish varieties abroad. In Slovenia, you can order a Mixed Fish Salad, which includes a Filet-O-Fish and croutons atop a bed of greens. Taiwan also has a version of a Filet-O-Fish salad that includes tomatoes, lettuce, sweet corn, quinoa, and edamame. Order a side salad and DIY yourself a fish salad by cutting up a fish patty as a topping to replicate these delights.
If you plan on taking your meal to go, order a Filet-O-Fish without tartar sauce and use it as a topping on your favorite salad mix. We suggest pairing it with Caesar or ranch dressing, which tastes great with the fried fish.