How BBQ Sauce Can Save Your Overcooked Steak

Anyone who's ever seared a steak knows that the thin line between well-done and overcooked can be crossed in a matter of seconds. Whether the grill was too hot or you left the meat on the heat for too long, there's no need to waste an overcooked steak by tossing it away. In fact, your steak can be saved with one tangy condiment you probably already have on hand: barbecue sauce. For expert advice on salvaging overdone steaks, Food Republic spoke to chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef.

There are dozens of barbecue sauce styles out there, but not all of them are up to the task of reviving an overcooked piece of meat. "Look for sauces that have a high acid content, such as vinegar-based sauces," Gulbro says. "The acid helps break down the protein and makes the beef more tender. It also helps the flavors penetrate the steak." Whether you gravitate toward the sharp mustard-based South Carolina barbecue sauce or prefer the sweet-and-savory Kansas City version, both vinegar-forward styles will get the job done.