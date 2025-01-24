The Right Steak To Use For DIY Taco Bell Garlic Steak Fries
When Taco Bell introduced its new Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, reviewers were quick to post positive comments about the cheesy, beefy, and potato-y deliciousness. However, the dish is featured on the chain's Limited Time, menu which means it won't be around forever — unless you learn how to make a dupe at home, that is. The fries, nacho cheese, and even the garlicky sauce may be fairly easy to riff on in your own kitchen, but what could make or break a replication is the type of steak you choose.
Copycat recipes for Taco Bell steak-based dishes abound and many have settled on one of two cuts: sirloin or flank steak. Choose sirloin if you're looking for a more tender cut and flank for one that's leaner. The benefit of using the latter is that lean meat will have less grease, reducing the chance of winding up with soggy fries.
Taco Bell's description for the fries says that the steak is grilled. Both cuts of beef will work well on the grill, so it's a solid option. But if the weather isn't cooperating, or you simply don't have the tools to do it, pan-searing is another top-notch way to get the job done either — it's fast and hot, which is what you want. For flank steak, you can also consider broiling. In terms of doneness, a longer cook time will likely better mimic the end results of Taco Bell's version, but you can put your own spin on it with your preferred level.
Tips for cooking flank and sirloin steaks
The process of achieving the perfect steak for these DIY fries starts before you even fire up the grill. Taco Bell's description of the steak also notes that it's marinated, and both sirloin and flank can benefit from tenderizing and soaking up some flavor. The ingredient list for Taco Bell's marinated steak is a little lengthy but includes flavors that range from onion and garlic to lemon and brown sugar. You can use those for inspiration or simply use your favorite bottled sauce. Just be sure to keep an eye on how long you marinate the steak so that you don't overdo it. And if you want it to be even more tender, try pounding it out before you let it mingle in the mixture.
Then, when you're getting close to cooking time, let the steak hang out at room temperature — you never want to toss a cold steak in a pan or on the grill. All you need is about 20 minutes or so to let the steak warm up a bit. Then, whichever cooking method you choose should yield even results with just the right texture on the exterior.
Once your beef is finished cooking, you'll need a little more wait time as well. According to Anthony Bourdain, to achieve steak success, allow it to rest after cooking. Finally, after it's sat for a few minutes, be sure to slice it against the grain for the most tender chunks to top your fries.