The Right Steak To Use For DIY Taco Bell Garlic Steak Fries

When Taco Bell introduced its new Steak Garlic Nacho Fries, reviewers were quick to post positive comments about the cheesy, beefy, and potato-y deliciousness. However, the dish is featured on the chain's Limited Time, menu which means it won't be around forever — unless you learn how to make a dupe at home, that is. The fries, nacho cheese, and even the garlicky sauce may be fairly easy to riff on in your own kitchen, but what could make or break a replication is the type of steak you choose.

Copycat recipes for Taco Bell steak-based dishes abound and many have settled on one of two cuts: sirloin or flank steak. Choose sirloin if you're looking for a more tender cut and flank for one that's leaner. The benefit of using the latter is that lean meat will have less grease, reducing the chance of winding up with soggy fries.

Taco Bell's description for the fries says that the steak is grilled. Both cuts of beef will work well on the grill, so it's a solid option. But if the weather isn't cooperating, or you simply don't have the tools to do it, pan-searing is another top-notch way to get the job done either — it's fast and hot, which is what you want. For flank steak, you can also consider broiling. In terms of doneness, a longer cook time will likely better mimic the end results of Taco Bell's version, but you can put your own spin on it with your preferred level.