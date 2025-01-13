How To Use Up Leftover Beef Tenderloin For Easy, Customizable Sandwiches

If you're a steak snob, you already know how wonderful it is to enjoy a tender and juicy beef tenderloin. When considering the differences between beef tenderloin and filet mignon, the former refers to the whole tenderloin muscle, which equates to a more sizable steak. While you can certainly use beef tenderloin to make classic beef Wellington or enjoy it on its own, leftovers are practically perfect for tasty sandwiches.

Since beef tenderloin is typically prepared as an oblong roast or pre-trimmed, individual steaks, cutting up leftover portions into sandwich slices is easy. First, chill your leftovers before slicing for more even cuts, as it makes the steak firmer. When it comes to sandwiches, thinner slices of meat may be easier to chew, so use a sharp knife to cut thin, manageable pieces. Next, you need to choose the right kind of bread for the job. Sturdier varieties such as ciabatta, sourdough, or hoagie rolls are all great options to stand up to the robust beef.

From there, all that's left is to get creative with a variety of tasty fillings. Make a classic roast-beef style sandwich with sliced cheddar cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and fresh greens. You can also make Philly cheesesteak-style sandwiches with melted provolone cheese (or Whiz!) and sauteed onions. Better yet, utilize a wider range of ingredients to make unique steak sandwiches for every day of the week.