How To Use Up Leftover Beef Tenderloin For Easy, Customizable Sandwiches
If you're a steak snob, you already know how wonderful it is to enjoy a tender and juicy beef tenderloin. When considering the differences between beef tenderloin and filet mignon, the former refers to the whole tenderloin muscle, which equates to a more sizable steak. While you can certainly use beef tenderloin to make classic beef Wellington or enjoy it on its own, leftovers are practically perfect for tasty sandwiches.
Since beef tenderloin is typically prepared as an oblong roast or pre-trimmed, individual steaks, cutting up leftover portions into sandwich slices is easy. First, chill your leftovers before slicing for more even cuts, as it makes the steak firmer. When it comes to sandwiches, thinner slices of meat may be easier to chew, so use a sharp knife to cut thin, manageable pieces. Next, you need to choose the right kind of bread for the job. Sturdier varieties such as ciabatta, sourdough, or hoagie rolls are all great options to stand up to the robust beef.
From there, all that's left is to get creative with a variety of tasty fillings. Make a classic roast-beef style sandwich with sliced cheddar cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and fresh greens. You can also make Philly cheesesteak-style sandwiches with melted provolone cheese (or Whiz!) and sauteed onions. Better yet, utilize a wider range of ingredients to make unique steak sandwiches for every day of the week.
How to customize your beef tenderloin sandwiches
With the right condiments and toppings, you can make a delightful assortment of both hot and cold beef tenderloin sandwiches. For warm sandwiches, the best way to reheat steak without overcooking it is in a low-temperature oven. Alternatively, just sautee the chopped tenderloin and veggies or toppings together in a skillet until warm. Use peppers and onions to make Mexican-inspired, fajita-style sandwiches, and add cool layers of guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, and your favorite hot sauce. Alternatively, make extra savory sandwiches with sauteed herb-infused mushrooms and sliced Swiss cheese. For a fruity, sweet flavor, use caramelized onions, melted Brie, and rich fig jam.
On the other hand, for chilled steak sandwiches, spread your bread with mayo and add cold sliced tenderloin, arugula, and creamy blue cheese for a simple, sharp assortment of flavors. You can also craft makeshift bánh mì-inspired sandwiches with freshly-sliced cucumber, pickled carrots, fresh cilantro, and chili sauce. For a refreshing summer lunch, use sliced mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. Once you've tried a variety of tasty sandwiches, you might want to change it up and serve steak over a bed of fresh greens for a delightful steak salad. You can also save your next round of leftover steak for a hearty breakfast or two.