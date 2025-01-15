The 3 Types Of Ice Bars Keep On Hand, And How They Use Each
Cocktails are an art form. Even if they're working from a traditional beverage base, bartenders and mixologists have to choose the right alcohols and creative but complimentary flavors. They have to consider the flavor, feel, and aesthetics of everything from the bitters to the garnishes, and depending on the bar, they may even consider the showmanship of making the cocktail. But truly, the artistic expression begins before any liquid ingredients are added — because even the shape of ice makes a difference to the taste and experience of a cocktail. And there are a lot of shapes to choose from. In fact, Mike Ryan, Corporate Director of Beverage for Tanta Chicago and Acurio International, told Food Republic that a good bar will keep at least three types of ice on hand.
Of course, the ice in a drink keeps it crisp and chilled, but the shape of ice also greatly affects cocktails and their quality. Different shapes melt at different speeds — small ice cubes or crushed ice will melt more quickly than large blocks — and that dilution of the alcohol will change the cocktail's taste and help the flavors of ingredients to blend. Some cocktails profit from a little dilution to bring out the flavor while others should avoid too much added water. To make sure each beverage gets the ice it deserves, Ryan suggests having at least a few cubes on hand: small squares, crushed or nugget ice, and large, clear squares.
Square cubes are a versatile choice
One-inch cubes are a cocktail essential and a common choice because of their versatility. They aren't too big, so they'll fit into most glasses — but they're big enough that they don't melt too quickly and water down your drink. According to Mike Ryan, they're used "for shaking, stirring, and regular rocks pours or Collins [and] spritz drinks."
These simple and straightforward beverages, like a gin and tonic or a palmona, work well with small squares' size and dilution speed. Restaurant-quality ice machines like Hoshizaki or Kold-Draft will produce the square cubes, Ryan noted, but it's also pretty easy to find ice cube trays of that size for homemade mixology.
Crushed ice is refreshing for flavor-forward drinks
It stands to reason that the small crushed or nugget ice will melt pretty quickly — and although many cocktails don't love nugget ice, it isn't always a bad thing. In fact, crushed ice is the shape of choice for mint juleps, daiquiris, mojitos, and other tropical, enjoyed-in-the-sun kinds of libations.
Drinks like these have a strong flavor, heavy syrups, and very forward spirits, so quickly melting ice will only help soften their taste and bring nuance. For this shape, Mike Ryan suggested a nugget ice machine like a Scotsman or you can "crush your cube ice in a machine or bag with a hammer."
Large, clear cubes are best for boozy beverages
The size and thickness of very large cubes means that they'll take a long time to melt — so that's why you'll typically see them chilling out in old fashioneds, Manhattans, negronis, and nice whiskeys, said Mike Ryan. You want these cocktails to keep their boozy boldness, unlike the syrup and sweetness of tropical drinks that can use some watering down.
Larger ice squares mean they will stay cold but won't get diluted. The small amount of water released as the large cube melts will only enhance and relax the flavor. Special ice trays for large cubes are easy to find, and if you're intent on aesthetics, hot water is the key to crystal-clear ice.
Spears, spheres, and rings have their cocktail place, too
Small squares, crushed, and large cubes are Mike Ryan's foundational types of ice, but they're hardly the only shapes to choose from. "You can go deeper, of course," he explained, but the principles remain the same. The greater the surface area to volume, the more quickly ice will melt.
Ice spheres are usually used interchangeably with the large squares for boozy drinks or straight spirits, but they melt even more slowly — so do Collins spears, which are long cubes used in tall glasses. If you're hosting a party with a punch bowl, Ryan noted that you'll want to opt for an ice ring or a big block that won't melt over the course of the evening. Whatever shape you choose, consider how the melting speed will affect the taste, aroma, and experience.