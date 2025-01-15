The 3 Types Of Ice Bars Keep On Hand, And How They Use Each

Cocktails are an art form. Even if they're working from a traditional beverage base, bartenders and mixologists have to choose the right alcohols and creative but complimentary flavors. They have to consider the flavor, feel, and aesthetics of everything from the bitters to the garnishes, and depending on the bar, they may even consider the showmanship of making the cocktail. But truly, the artistic expression begins before any liquid ingredients are added — because even the shape of ice makes a difference to the taste and experience of a cocktail. And there are a lot of shapes to choose from. In fact, Mike Ryan, Corporate Director of Beverage for Tanta Chicago and Acurio International, told Food Republic that a good bar will keep at least three types of ice on hand.

Of course, the ice in a drink keeps it crisp and chilled, but the shape of ice also greatly affects cocktails and their quality. Different shapes melt at different speeds — small ice cubes or crushed ice will melt more quickly than large blocks — and that dilution of the alcohol will change the cocktail's taste and help the flavors of ingredients to blend. Some cocktails profit from a little dilution to bring out the flavor while others should avoid too much added water. To make sure each beverage gets the ice it deserves, Ryan suggests having at least a few cubes on hand: small squares, crushed or nugget ice, and large, clear squares.