You Might Love Nugget Ice, But Your Cocktails Don't. Here's Why

It used to be that all cocktails came with cubes or chips of ice, but these days, the shape of the ice has become almost as important as the spirits in the drink itself. One of the buzziest varieties is arguably nugget ice, which is also often called chewable ice or Sonic ice because Sonic uses it and its fans think it's a pretty big deal. Not everyone is on board with the nugget trend, however — at least not for every drink. We spoke to Rhon Romero, head bartender for HALL and odo Lounge in New York City who explained that even though you might love nugget ice, your cocktails probably don't.

"Nugget ice is great for blended drinks or syrup-heavy cocktails as it chills quickly and dilutes easily for quick absorption of flavors," said Romero. "Avoid using it in spirit-forward cocktails like an old fashioned, as it melts too fast and dilutes the drink." The reason it's great chewing ice is also why it's a poor choice for a straight drink: It's soft. That means it easily adapts to any shape of glass — and you may get more of it in than larger pieces, so it drops the temperature of the cocktail or mixed drink fast. However, that's exactly the reason you shouldn't use it in anything but blended or syrupy drinks.