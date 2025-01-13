How To Turn A Cheap Piece Of Fish Into A Fancy Dinner

You would be surprised how easy it is to make cheap fish shine at home. Ben Pollinger, the Executive Chef of Michelan-starred Oceana in New York City, suggests a show-stopping technique that turns any fish from drab to fab in his cookbook "School of Fish." To prepare it, fan thin rounds of flash-boiled fingerling potatoes on top of your fish of choice to resemble scales, paint them with butter, and cook. See his dorade with potato scales recipe to make it for yourself. The salty, crunchy potato bite and the sweet, tender fish will make your guests' hearts sing.

To make this dish even more affordable, use frozen fish. A firm whitefish like cod or haddock holds its texture best. Thaw the fish overnight in your fridge or for about 20 minutes in cool water. In a pinch, you can cook it straight out of the freezer by increasing the cooking time. As for the type of potato, use the commonly found russet. Not only are they one of the least-expensive potatoes, but they become the crispiest because of their low moisture content.If you add a bit of potato starch to your butter, it will stick to the fish and the potatoes better. Biscuit cutters will help you cut perfectly round potatoes and save time, or you can put your knife skills to work.