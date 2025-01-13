How To Turn A Cheap Piece Of Fish Into A Fancy Dinner
You would be surprised how easy it is to make cheap fish shine at home. Ben Pollinger, the Executive Chef of Michelan-starred Oceana in New York City, suggests a show-stopping technique that turns any fish from drab to fab in his cookbook "School of Fish." To prepare it, fan thin rounds of flash-boiled fingerling potatoes on top of your fish of choice to resemble scales, paint them with butter, and cook. See his dorade with potato scales recipe to make it for yourself. The salty, crunchy potato bite and the sweet, tender fish will make your guests' hearts sing.
To make this dish even more affordable, use frozen fish. A firm whitefish like cod or haddock holds its texture best. Thaw the fish overnight in your fridge or for about 20 minutes in cool water. In a pinch, you can cook it straight out of the freezer by increasing the cooking time. As for the type of potato, use the commonly found russet. Not only are they one of the least-expensive potatoes, but they become the crispiest because of their low moisture content.If you add a bit of potato starch to your butter, it will stick to the fish and the potatoes better. Biscuit cutters will help you cut perfectly round potatoes and save time, or you can put your knife skills to work.
Budget-friendly sides and wines
Now that your fish is done, what should you serve with it? Try a romaine lettuce salad with a perfect salad dressing. If you're extra hungry, add sauteed green beans with garlic. Other easy-on-your-pocket-book sides are apple and celery salad, green pea puree, gilled cabbage or slaw, ratatouille, or a raw zucchini salad. Broccoli is another option, and you can roast it, grill it, or turn it into a family-pleasing casserole. For a heartier approach, go with slow-roasted carrots or rice. Pesto arancini, herbed buttery rice, wild rice pilaf, or any creative rice dish could work.
To dress up your dinner even more, serve it with budget-friendly wine. For this meal, a Prosecco or Cava would be a great pick for affordable sparkling wine. Or, go with an Italian or French white table wine to keep the price down. If you're in love with a particular varietal, such as Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc, ask for the least-expensive, highest-quality version at your local wine store. Open yourself up to new producers, regions, and varietals for good deals. Find out when stores have sales, try samples, or buy in bulk. You can always go to your local Trader Joe's, but be sure to do your research. Read reviews of the wines and go in with your selection already made. If you want to go with Two Buck Chuck, here's our tip for making it tastier.