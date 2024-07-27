Alex Guarnaschelli's Trusted Ratio For Perfect Salad Dressing Every Time

You will not need to spend another second scrolling through blogs or flipping through cookbooks for a salad dressing recipe once you have got chef Alex Guarnaschelli's ratio down. It is easy to remember, relies on pantry staples, and is the perfect foundation for a multitude of flavor combinations. All you need to remember is 3-2-1-1.

Guarnaschelli's recipe combines three parts extra virgin olive oil, two parts red wine vinegar, one part Dijon mustard, and one part water. Using tablespoon measurements will yield about half a cup of vinaigrette, but you can also follow the ratio to scale it up.

To make it, there is no need to dribble in the oil a little bit at a time — this is not a classic homemade aioli recipe. Instead, just whisk everything together in a bowl. You can also put all the ingredients in a resealable bottle or use the mason jar hack — shake well to emulsify. Because this basic dressing includes only ingredients with long shelf lives, you can keep it in the fridge for weeks at a time. However, if you don't have any already on hand, a new batch can really come together in a flash.